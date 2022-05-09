Norwegian Man Found Hanged in Bathroom with Slit Wrists

Police have reported finding the dead body of a Norwegian man in the bathroom of his home in the resort town of Pattaya, Thailand.

The former Norwegian cruise line worker is believed to have committed suicide, according to Pattaya police.

According to Pattaya News, police, rescue workers, and forensic experts were called to a townhouse in the Bang Lamung district of Chon Buri province after being alerted to the man’s death at approximately 11.30 pm.

In the bathroom, they discovered the body of the 74-year-old Norwiegen man with slit wrists, and a slit neck, hanging from a rope tethered to the ceiling. The bathroom floor was covered in his blood.

Police at the scene also found an inscription on the wall written in red, “BEN KILLED ME I WILL BE ONE GHOST IN THE HOUSE 100%“.

A piece of paper with the same message, also written in red marker, was found on the bathroom floor.

Ms.Tassawan Siwirit, 43, his caretaker, said she had tried to call the Norwegian man during the day but he never answered, she became concerned and when to his home to check on him.

She went into the house and found the man dead in the bathroom. She then called the 119 emergency hotline immediately.

She told Pattaya police investigators that the man often complained to her about his illnesses and said he once talked to her about taking his own life.

According to police investigators, there were no traces of a struggle in the house. Experts from the Chon Buri forensic department were examining the handwritten messages on the wall and the piece of paper.

When police asked Ms.Tassawanwho Ben was she said she didn’t know.

Police are said to be investigating who Ben is and what the connection, if any, is to the deceased.

Meanwhile, the Norwegian man’s body was sent to a hospital for a postmortem examination, while authorities contacted the Norwegian Embassy in Bangkok.