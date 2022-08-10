A Large Explosion Rocks A Russian Military Air Base In Crimea

(CTN NEWS) – Two powerful explosions rocked a Russian air base in Crimea and sent a towering cloud of smoke over the landscape Tuesday. At least one person was killed and several others were wounded.

Russia’s Defense Ministry denied shelling Saki and said instead that munitions had blown up there. But Ukrainian social networks were abuzz with rumors that it had been hit by long-range missiles fired by Ukraine.

On social networks, sunbathers were seen fleeing as flames and smoke pillars rose over the horizon from multiple points. Several blasts caused a fire on a runway and damage to nearby homes.

Crimea CNN World News reported on Telegram.

On Facebook, Ukraine’s Defense Ministry said sarcastically: “We don’t know what caused the fire, but we remind you about fire safety and don’t smoke in unspecified places.”

Numerous fires and explosions have been reported.

Numerous fires and explosions have been reported near the Ukrainian border at munitions storage sites in Russia during the war. Ukrainian authorities have mostly remained mum about the incidents.

It would be the first major attack on a Russian military site on the Crimean Peninsula since the Kremlin annexed it in 2014.A smaller explosion in Sevastopol last month was blamed on Ukrainian saboteurs using a makeshift drone.

One person was killed, said Crimea’s regional leader, Sergei Aksyonov. Nine people were injured, one of whom remained hospitalized. Others received treatment for glass shard cuts.

Ukraine and Russia have accused each other.

Ukraine and Russia have accused each other of shelling the power station, Europe’s biggest nuclear plant, stoking international fears of a catastrophe. Europe’s biggest nuclear plant, stoking international fears of a catastrophe.

Ukrainian officials this month said Iran has transferred drones to Russia and some have been used in combat.

Related CTN News: