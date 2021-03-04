Top Reasons to Visit Italy When Normal Travel Resumes

With no continent untouched by COVID-19, it’s hard to imagine ever being able to travel normally again. However, that day may arrive sooner than you think, which is why it can be worth planning for when it does. If you’ve always dreamed about visiting Italy, but you’re not sure if it’s worth your while, the following information may just convince you that it is.

Italian Citizenship

If you are Italian by descent, marriage, or investment, there’s most certainly value in discovering your citizenship options. By becoming an Italian citizen, you may be able to benefit from employment and educational opportunities, not to mention healthcare, voting, and property purchasing advantages. It’s a straightforward process to get assistance on Italian Citizenship application, and you’re then in the desirable position of holding dual citizenship. Even if you’re just visiting for a holiday, being aware of your options may give you the push you need to make it a more permanent arrangement.

The Scenery

You might enjoy pleasant views in your own backyard, but they are unlikely to be anywhere near as desirable as those across most parts of Italy. No matter where you travel in Italy, there’s bound to be an island, sea, or mountain that captures your attention.

Pay a visit to Apulia, and enjoy breath-taking beaches, hilly landscapes, and mile upon mile of coastal beauty. Alternatively, you can make your way to Puglia or Sardinia, where pristine waters will remind you that some parts of this world still appear untouched by humanity. For those who prefer to remain on land, the rolling hills of Tuscany may pique your curiosity. Everywhere you look, there’s an idyllic Italian destination waiting to be explored.

The Food

Given that you can now experience Italian food in most parts of the world, it’s clear to see that it’s a much-loved cuisine. However, even after visiting Italian restaurants in your home country, there’s nothing quite as authentic as visiting one in Italy itself. Upon arriving, you’ll quickly realize there is no shortage of delicious options.

The Mediterranean diet is rich in fruit, vegetables, fish, and pasta, while wine, cold cuts, and cheese are also firm favorites. Anyone with a sweet tooth won’t be able to help but dive into a freshly-prepared tiramisu, gelato, or cassata.

The Culture

If Italian food and scenery aren’t enough to lure you in, then Italian culture may stand a chance. Italy is revered for its ancient Roman structures, its many arches and domes, and Renaissance-style buildings dotted around several historic cities. You can also explore this European country to learn more about Roman art, Medieval art, and Gothic paintings. With no shortage of exposure to theater, music, sports, and fashion, Italy undoubtedly offers the full package for any avid traveler.

Even though you may not be able to make your way to Italy with ease right now, that day will come. When it does, you can be ready to set off. Now could be the perfect time to start planning for both a vacation to Italy and potential dual citizenship.