Exploring the Top Three Italian Restaurants in Patong Phuket

So you’re in Thailand, but sometimes you want something familiar and comforting to eat, and what better than Italian. From pizza and pasta to ossobuco and risotto, there is good reason Italian cuisine is one of the most popular in the world. If you do a quick Google search for ‘Italian Restaurant Patong,’ you won’t be disappointed; this popular tourist destination hosts a plethora of Italian eateries.

Often the most challenging thing about dining on Italian food is that you can’t try everything on the menu! Even if you have an entrée, main and dessert, there is still a finite amount of space in your stomach, whereas there seems to be an infinite number of Italian dishes on the menu that you simply ‘must-try’.

To help you narrow down your dining options, we’ve compiled a list of the top three places you should visit on your trip to the island. This isn’t a ‘best of’ list by any means – we couldn’t include all our favorite gelato parlors – but on it are the establishments that we think everyone should try at least once when they visit Phuket. Taken together, they sum up the heart and soul of the various cooking traditions that have come out of Italia. So, without further ado, let’s dive in and take a bite out of the best three Italian restaurants in Patong…

La Gritta Italian Restaurant @ Amari Phuket

Without a doubt, La Gritta is considered one of the most romantic restaurants in Phuket. Located in the grounds of the Amari Phuket, at the southern end of Patong Bay, this fine-dining venue features two distinct areas: La Gritta, the restaurant itself which includes both indoor (air-conditioned) and outdoor dining areas; and La Gritta Terrace, an open-air lounge on the second floor. Both venues are open from 10:00 am – 12:00 am daily and have stunning ocean views and offer a truly unique location for a gourmet meal under the stars. Showcasing the best of Italian cuisine, the sumptuous contemporary menu offers diners the choice of a la carte or a set five-course dinner menu, featuring signature Italian favorites that are sure to set your taste buds on fire.

Leo & Mas Ristorante Italiano e Pizzeria

It’s impossible to talk about Italian restaurants in Phuket and not mention Leo & Mas Ristorante Italiano e Pizzeria, a casual eatery where guests can enjoy various Italian pastas, meats, fish, desserts and good wine. Located off Patong Beach Road, Leo & Mas serves delicious Italian and Mediterranean dishes from 4:00 pm to 11:00 pm daily. The atmosphere is lively, the service efficient and food spot-on at this lively establishment, helmed by two passionate Italians. Popular items are the grilled beef tenderloin, linguine with rock lobster, roasted pork loin, and lamb shank in red wine sauce. Wood-fired pizzas run the gauntlet of vegetarians, meat lovers, seafood aficionados, and cheese addicts. For dessert, don’t go past two classics: tiramisu and panna cotta.

Terrazzo Restaurant @ Holiday Inn Resort Phuket

Open all day, every day from 11:00 am to 1:30 am, this casual alfresco dining eatery is a must for any foodie who loves wood-fired pizza and fresh pasta. Whether you’re a family of four or a romantic duo, this restaurant has the right atmosphere and quality of service.

Here you can indulge in everything from spaghetti Bolognese to gnocchi gorgonzola. If your friends aren’t feeling like Italian fare, they also offer sandwiches and burgers. If you’re not that hungry, just stop on by for a classic cocktail. It’s also a fantastic spot for people-watching.

For authentic Italian food in Phuket, many people consider Terrazzo as the only place to go.