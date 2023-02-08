Thailand‘s First-ever Seaplane Airline ‘Siam Seaplane‘ is Preparing to Launch this Summer

(CTN News) – Siam Seaplane, Thailand’s first-ever seaplane airline, is getting ready to take off this summer to boost the nation’s tourist sector.

60 upscale hotels and resorts, including well-known names like Intercontinental and Four Seasons, have partnered with Siam Seaplane.

Chief Business Operator Dennis Keller said the airline had several difficulties during the epidemic but is currently aiming to secure more than 40 landing spots around Thailand in an interview with AirwaysMag.

Seaplanes are the “luxury product” lacking from the market, according to Keller, who said that Thailand is one of the top ten tourist destinations in the world due to its extensive coastline.

After seeing this untapped possibility in Thailand’s aviation sector, the company’s founders began discussions with the Thai government regarding the feasibility of launching Siam Seaplane in 2019.

According to Keller, it needed two to three years of collaboration with the government to make flying seaplanes a safe and practical alternative.

Siam Seaplane has taken receipt of its first aircraft, a gorgeous Cessna Grand Caravan, and is anticipating the arrival of two more aircraft shortly. The airline aspires to boast a fleet of 15 aircraft in five years.

Before being commercial, the airline would provide scenic and ground-to-ground charter flights.

The amphibious aircraft will be used to the utmost once water landing places have been approved.

Bangkok will serve as the airline’s main base and a gateway to the Gulf of Thailand, including popular locations like Koh Samui. The majority of flights last around 1.5 hours.

Siam Seaplane is considering building a second hub in Phuket or Krabi to service the Andaman Sea.

There are rumors that one day a seaplane may fly between Phuket and Koh Lipe, the most beautiful island in Thailand and the site of the nation’s first five-star resort.

The airline has ambitious growth goals. Thailand is hoped to be the first of several regional markets for Siam Seaplane, a subsidiary of the holding company Seaplane Asia.

According to Keller, Siam Seaplane intends to grow in Indonesia and Cambodia. Although Keller said that Myanmar stakeholders expressed interest in the concept, “the political climate is tough at the time.”

