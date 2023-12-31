Thailand’s Hat Yai Anticipates a 760 Million Baht Boom in Tourism During New Year Festivities

(CTN News) – According to the Thailand Tourism Authority (TAT), Hat Yai is expected to receive an incredible windfall of 760 million baht over the next New Year vacation season.

Between December 30 and January 1, according to TAT director Nongyao Jirundon of the Hat Yai office, there will be a dramatic increase in the number of local and international travelers. Tourists from nearby Malaysia have been pouring into the city since Christmas, adding to the electric atmosphere already present.

According to Nongyao, the strategic tourist measures, such as the removal of the onerous TM 6 forms at the Sadao immigration gate in Songkhla, are responsible for this extraordinary increase.

Local Businesses Thrive as Tourists Flock to Hat Yai for New Year

Along with the Amazing Countdown Songkhla Festival 2024 (December 27–31) and the great Hat Yai Countdown to 2024 tomorrow, December 31, she attributes the success to a month-long campaign, according to Bangkok Post.

The hotel owners in Songkhla are absolutely thrilled, according to local tour guide Witthaya Sae Lim, who has heard nothing but good things from tour operators and guides.

The New Year holiday has seen record-breaking bookings, and we expect that trend to continue through the Chinese Lunar New Year festivities on February 10 and the school semester breaks. Up to the spectacular Songkran event in April, Witthaya anticipates with confidence that hotel occupancy will be robust.

Speaking of related news, CNN International has selected Bangkok’s famous Wat Arun as the location for their New Year’s Eve Live broadcasts around the world. This spectacular fireworks display, organized by Wichit Arun, is set to highlight the rich diversity of Thai culture.

In a proud announcement made on the evening of December 28, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) revealed that CNN International has selected Wat Arun, Bangkok, as the exclusive venue for their live broadcast of New Year’s Eve festivities.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has selected ten provinces that are now in the second tier to be marketed as first tier tourism destinations on December 26. Joined by the Thai Chamber of Commerce and the Board of Trade of Thailand, this strategic project is poised to transform the tourism industry.