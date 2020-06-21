Pattaya City Offering 50% Discounts to Attract Domestic Tourists

Thai Tourism and Pattaya city operators have organized the “TAT Hot deal @Pattaya” campaign offering 50% discounts to attract domestic tourists to the resort town. Pattaya businesses are struggling to recover from the Government lockdown and the shuttering of tourism.

Pinnat Charoenphol, director of TAT’s Pattaya office, said that the 4th round of business lockdown relaxation resulted in the resumption of more businesses. Saying that domestic tourism was slowly recovering.

The tourism promotion campaign was aimed at encouraging Thai tourists to regularly visit Pattaya, she said.

In the campaign, the Thai Hotels Association – Eastern Chapter, the Association of Chonburi Attractions, local restaurateurs and spa operators offered 50% discounts at more than 100 local hotels, restaurants, spas and tourist destinations.

Discount coupons will be available online from July 1 to Sept 15 and they can be used from July 15 to Dec 24.

Meanwhile, Restaurants including popular beachfront eateries have reopened. Some of them strictly followed the guidelines from the Centre of Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

They arranged tables at least 1m apart. They provide hand sanitizer, checked body temperatures. Tourists are also ask to check-in via the Thai Chana platform before entering their restaurants. Wait staff also wear masks.

Bars Closed to Tourists on Pattaya’s Walking Street

During the third phase of easing the Covid-19 restrictions, pubs and bars can’t yet be opened. As a result, Pattaya’s famous Walking Street was quiet.

Hotel service has gradually resumed. Based on Life’s rough survey, four out of 10 luxury hotels and resorts have reopened. Cape Dara Resort Pattaya; Centara Grand Mirage Resort; Dusit Thani Pattaya Hotel; and X2 Pattaya Oceanphere Residence. All are offering big promotions to attract tourist.

Pattaya’s Hard Rock Hotel, InterContinental Hotel Pattaya and Pullman Pattaya Hotel G will reopen on July 1. Movenpick Siam Na Jomtien Pattaya is scheduled to reopen in August. While Hilton Hotel Pattaya has not yet set a reopening date.

Pattaya Attractions Reopen for Tourists

Attractions closed down [during the Covid-19 epidemic] only 12 attractions have resumed their business,” said Thitipat Siranutsrikul, president of the Association of Chonburi Attractions.

Pattaya attractions that have reopened include Art in Paradise 3D Art Museum; Nongnooch Garden Pattaya and Pattaya Elephant Village. Sriracha Tiger Zoo and Khao Kheow Open Zoo have also reopened.

Other top attractions such as Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Pattaya; Mini Siam, Ramayana Water Park Pattaya; Tiffany’s Show Pattaya; and Tuxedo Illusion Hall still remain closed.

“Our ACA members are ready to welcome visitors. However, we are all concerned that the earnings will not be enough to cover our fixed spending costs,” Thitipat said.