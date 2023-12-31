Connect with us

Which Countries will Welcome New Year First and Last?
Published

3 days ago

on

(CTN News) – The New year 2024 is coming to a close, and a new one is about to start. At this time of year, we often look back on the past year and reflect on its high points, low points, and the lessons we learned.

Now is also the time to let go of any resentment or bitterness against the previous year and fill ourselves with optimism for the future. With the arrival of a new year comes an abundance of optimism and eagerness to begin anew.

With the lessons of the past year and the promise of the future, we begin anew with the new year and make resolutions, vows, and objectives.

Countless cultures around the globe ring in the new year with a whirlwind of festivities. Many cultures have their own unique ways of ringing in the new year, from New York City’s ball drop to India’s burning of an old man’s effigy to Spain’s consumption of twelve grapes to represent the twelve midnight strikes. The holiday season began on Christmas Eve and will continue through New Year‘s Eve.

With just a few days to go before the new year begins, the countdown to the passing year has officially started. The festivities for both New Year’s Eve and the new year are now in the planning stages. In anticipation of the festivities, I present to you the nations that will ring in the new year first and last, respectively. Have a peek.

Who will be the first country to celebrate the new year?

First to ring in the new year will be Kiribati, Tonga, and Samoa, all of which are located in the Pacific. On January 1, these countries will observe 3:30 OM Indian Standard time.

Which nation will be the last to celebrate the new year?

At 5:30 pm IST, the new year will begin on the uninhabited islands of Howland and Baker. No one on Earth will be able to top their New Year’s Eve celebration.

Capturing the Moments

Photography tips, social media sharing strategies, and creating lasting memories are essential for preserving the magic of the celebration. Documenting the experience ensures that the memories last a lifetime.

Budget-Friendly Celebrations

For budget-conscious travellers, Thailand offers affordable accommodations, free or low-cost events, and local secrets that provide an authentic experience without breaking the bank.

Environmental Considerations

As responsible tourism gains importance, considering environmental impact becomes crucial. From eco-friendly celebration options to contribute to local conservation efforts, travellers can make a positive impact while celebrating.

Testimonials and Experiences

Personal stories from travellers and locals alike offer insights into the diverse experiences Thailand’s New Year’s Eve celebration provides. From magical moments to unexpected discoveries, these testimonials paint a vivid picture of the celebration’s allure.
