Observe Thailand’s Majestic Elephants Trough a Jungle Bubble Dome

Spend an unforgettable night observing Thailand’s majestic elephants in their natural habitat in a transparent Jungle bubble dome. The only one place puts you face-to-face with elephants in their natural habitat.

Inside your bubble dome, you’ll find additional amenities like bathrobes and slippers; a fully-stocked mini bar and 24-hour room service. Although you may be more interested in what’s outside: elephants.

See, you’ll be staying in the jungle outside of Chiang Rai in northern Thailand. Perched in a little triangle between Myanmar and Laos. These bubble domes are part of the larger resort, which includes the elephant camp. Hence all the elephants strolling by your bed.

During the day, you can walk with elephants through bamboo forests, feed them, splash in the river and otherwise interact with these gentle giants. And in the evening, you can eat and drink at the on-property restaurant and bar before retiring to your porch for a nightcap with your 10,000-pound neighbors.

Observe Majestic Elephants in Your Own Bubble Dome

The new Jungle Bubble domes at Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort are constructed with high-tech polyester fabric. Using exclusive Pre-contraint Serge Ferrari technology. Step inside yours at sunset for an immersive natural experience.

Enjoy the cool comfort of air-conditioning in your spacious bedroom and living space, complete with a king bed and seating area under a transparent roof, with your enclosed, nontransparent en-suite bathroom on hand. Additional touches include bathrobes and slippers, crisp white bed linen and exquisite bathroom amenities.

