TAT Wants U.S. Tourists to ‘Feel Thailand’ and Boost the Nation’s ailing Economy

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) yesterday announced a contract to increase American tourism to the kingdom and strengthen the country’s struggling economy.

TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn said that a week-long event called Feel Thailand, funded by the government and arranged by Delta Air Lines and Korean Air, would bring 50 US tour operators to famous tourist locations in Thailand.

“Now is the ideal moment to rediscover the marvels of Thailand as the winter season gets underway in nations like the US. And now that Thailand is completely accessible to tourists, we wish to highlight our nation’s fresh and enduring offerings that contribute to a genuinely remarkable vacation.

This trip is also a part of our efforts to encourage tourism from all 50 US states to Thailand, which will help us meet our goal of 1.5 trillion baht in international tourist earnings by 2023.

The nine-day journey includes stops in Ayutthaya, Bangkok, Chiang Mai, and Phuket and finishes on Wednesday, November 9.

The schedule specifically emphasizes allowing travel agencies to learn about sustainable and responsible tourism practices, engage with Thai vendors, and explore the country’s newest tourist goods.

To improve travel alternatives from the US to Thailand, TAT is collaborating with Korean Air, Delta Air Lines, and Korean Air. From 17 US cities, the trans-Pacific joint venture between Delta and Korean Air provides services to Bangkok, Chiang Mai, and Phuket.

Visitors from the US and other countries will be heartened by Thailand’s decision to stop requesting an ATK test result or evidence of immunization.

Additionally, beginning today and lasting until March 31 of the next year, visitors from visa-exempt nations may remain in the country for 45 days instead of 30 days. Those who qualify for a Visa on Arrival may stay for 30 instead of 15 days.

This year, TAT anticipates hosting up to 10 million foreign guests. Only three million visitors remain for the kingdom to reach its 10 million objectives before the High Season begins, according to TAT data as of October 26.

TAT is optimistic that the nation will reach that goal before the year ends.

Thailand’s goal for total foreign tourist earnings for the next year is 1.5 trillion baht.

Related CTN News:

Chiang Mai – Chiang Mai launches the newest water attraction.

Thai to Construct Another Bridge to Malaysia to Boost Tourism And Trade Ties