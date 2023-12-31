Connect with us

News

Federal Appeals Court Allows California to Ban Guns in Most Public Places
Advertisement

News

Jeffrey Epstein's List Of Linked Names Will Be Published Soon

News

In Beirut, An Israeli Drone Attacks a Hamas Office, Killing 4 People

News

Lee Jae-Myung, Opposition Leader Of South Korea, Was Stabbed In The Neck

News News Asia

[WATCH] Massive 7.6 Earthquake Strikes Central Japan on New Years Day

News Southern Thailand

Speed Boat Returning to Phuket Crashes into Rocks Killing 5-Year-old Russian Girl

News

Denmark's Queen Margrethe II Announces Her Surprise Abdication

News

Pakistanis Are Safe In Japan Earthquake, Ambassador Says

News Chiang Rai News Lifestyles

China's Thrust for Coffee May Benefit Chiang Rai's Coffee Growers

News News Asia

China's Xi Jinping Purges of Generals From the People's Liberation Army

News

A 16-Year-Old Traveling Alone On Frontier Airlines Ends Up On The Wrong Flight.

News

After a Fight Over a TikTok Video, a Pakistani Teen Shoots His Sister Dead.

News

Fireworks For New Year 2024 To Start In NZ And Australia.

News

Qantas Flight Detained After Alleged Attack On Air Hostess Passengers

News

Maersk Pausing Red Sea Sailings After Houthi Attack

News

Greensboro Police Officer Killed At Gas Station By 2 Suspects

News

China Expels 9 Military Officials, including 4 Army Generals

News

Federal Judge Temporarily Blocks Iowa Law Banning Books and LGBTQ+ Discussions in Schools

News

Israeli ex-hostage Says She Feared Being Raped by Gaza Captor

News

State Supreme Court Elections 2024: Key Battles in Abortion, Gerrymandering, and Voting Rights

News

Federal Appeals Court Allows California to Ban Guns in Most Public Places

Published

3 days ago

on

Federal Appeals Court Allows California to Ban Guns in Most Public Places

(CTN News) – The California ban on carrying firearms in most public places has been upheld by a federal appeals court in the US.

A judge had ruled that the state’s statute, passed by a Democratic-led legislature, infringed the Second Amendment right of residents to keep and bear guns, but on Saturday, the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals lifted the injunction.

The law is scheduled to be implemented in early 2024.

The injunction was placed on hold when an administrative stay was ordered by the three-judge panel. This will allow another panel of the 9th Circuit to examine whether to issue an even longer delay while the litigation is ongoing.

The proposal was passed into law in September by Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom of California. It was enacted in response to a landmark decision by the conservative-majority US Supreme Court in June 2022 that expanded gun rights nationally. It was scheduled to take effect on January 1, 2023.

With a wide interpretation of the Second Amendment, the cornerstone of gun rights in the US, the Supreme Court in that decision nullified New York’s stringent gun permit system.

The decision in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen curbed lawmakers’ power to regulate open carry of firearms. Additionally, it prompted a string of challenges in court.

Following the Supreme Court’s decision, a number of states, including California, which has some of the most stringent gun control laws in the US, reworked their regulations on firearms.

People without concealed weapon permits were no longer allowed to carry firearms in 26 designated “sensitive places” in California. These places include hospitals, parks, stadiums, zoos, and houses of worship.

Additionally, Senate Bill 2 made it illegal to carry concealed weapons in publicly accessible areas of privately held businesses unless the owner specifically permits this on their premises.

Key Provisions of California’s Law

A coalition of gun rights organizations and individuals, including the California Rifle & Pistol Association, Second Amendment Foundation, and Gun Owners of America, filed a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the new concealed carry law.

US District Judge Cormac Carney, who was appointed by the Republican President George W. Bush, agreed and stayed the law’s implementation until the matter was resolved on December 20.

The bill “turns nearly every public place in California into a’sensitive place,’ effectively abolishing the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding and exceptionally qualified citizens to be armed and defend themselves in public,” Carney said.

Because “tens of millions of Californians will face a heightened risk of gun violence” if the measure remained blocked, California Attorney General Rob Bonta moved swiftly to request that the 9th Circuit hold the injunction pending an appeal.

Litigation has also been an issue for other states’ legislation that are similar to this one. Many “sensitive locations” including as parks, zoos, bars, and theaters might be off-limits to gun owners according to a federal appeals court’s decision on December 8.
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

české casino

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

ibomma and ibomma telugu movies