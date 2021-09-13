10 Good Reasons To Visit Thailand At Least Once In Your Lifetime

Thailand is one of the few places an avid traveler and an adventurous person should have on their list of places to visit. But what should be the reason you put this Asian country in your top priority list of places to visit? Well, numerous reasons should motivate you to make Thailand one of the go-to destinations sooner or later.

Some of these are surprisingly unexpected, which is what makes them even more exciting. Captured below are ten reasons that should help you easily decide to travel to Thailand.

Excellent Food and Cuisine

If you enjoy spicy food and love to have a good hearty meal once in a while, Thailand will not disappoint. Everything from spicy chicken to hot chilly salads will give your taste buds something to look forward to. Try out the local delicacies such as the famous sticky rice at local food stores and even high-end restaurants. If you want to try CBD products while in Thailand, you will love to know that you can always find the best CBD gummies in the country since CBD is legal. Just make sure to purchase in advance for convenience.

Great Beaches

Exciting Festivals

If you’re an individual who likes to chill beside the ocean, you will love to know that Thailand has excellent white beaches you will love to visit. There are plenty of activities to engage in while at the beach. One can also make it more fun by booking a private hotel where you get access to exclusive beach fronts. The public beaches are also great if you want to interact with the locals at a personal level.

Thailand is one of the countries in the world that seems to find a reason to celebrate. Most of the festivals are fascinating to witness and are often marked by events following the lunar calendar. If you are keen on catching any of these exciting festivals, plan your visit around the specific festival you desire to witness. Please work with your travel booking agent to know the exact dates they will be happening. One thing you can be sure of is the fact that they are a great spectacle to witness.

Visit Bangkok

There is a particular reason why Bangkok, Thailand’s capital, deserves a special mention. Besides being the capital of Thailand, it is a worthy spot to visit. The capital hosts over 8 million people and is one of the most vibrant towns in the country. You will also want to know that it has a pretty decent expat population, which means you are likely to feel at ease here than in other parts of the country.

Apart from that, Bangkok is filled with many hidden gems that you will want to check out. Everything from temples, art galleries, museums, and sky bars are all waiting for you to check out. Those with families will also love the green parks spread out in the capital, not to mention the malls and markets.

It is Possible to Get By with a Budget

You get to have fun even with a small budget. The mode of transport is affordable and has everything from budget flights to boat rides that you can pay for without straining. Local modes of transportation are pocket-friendly and fun. The accommodation is also diverse and fits every budget, from high-end hotels, beachfront resorts, self-catering hostels, and apartments. Basically, with a decent budget, anyone can enjoy being in Thailand.

Heart of Adventure

Not many people may know that Thailand offers an array of adventurous activities. It has 127 national parks, 22 of which are marine. The country’s terrain favors the adventurous spirited individual because it offers activities ranging from rock climbing, jungle zip-lining, surfing, and rafting, to mention a few. The best thing to do is to find out what areas you may want to visit, and it is best to do this via a travel agent with links on the ground.

Locals are Friendly

It can be traumatizing to visit a place with hostile locals. Fortunately, Thailand is quite different as the hosts are ever-friendly and welcoming. You are likely to learn more about the country and its people by interacting with them. Knowing that there will always be someone willing to assist you is interesting enough. If you love to see people who value culture and humanity, Thailand should be on your list.

Great Temples

If you love great architecture, especially in temples and religious places, then Thailand will be a place that will leave you mesmerized. It has a lot of unique ancient temples whose stunning structural appearances are crowd pullers. With over 40,000 Budhi temples to check out, you should be ready to visit a handful on your first trip.

Pleasant Weather All Through

While there are pros and cons to visiting during each season, Thailand is generally excellent at all times. Whether you choose to come in monsoon, winter, or summer, you can be sure there will be things for you to do or check out. Most people find it easier to work with a travel agent that understands the season to get a good option on when to visit.

Culture and History

If there are people in the world that value their culture, then these will be Thais. Despite the modernization that continues to occur in many parts of the country, it is impossible to miss the traditional or cultural aspects of the locals every corner you turn. The country’s rich history is depicted throughout, and it is easy to note it in the food, the attire, and the local’s dialects.

Final Thoughts

Visiting Thailand is an excellent option for people who enjoy life. With an array of activities to choose from, it is impossible to be bored. Just plan well in advance to maximize everything Thailand has to offer.