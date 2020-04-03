Low-Cost Regional Airline Thai Smile Suspends Domestic Flights

Thai Airways low-cost regional airline Thai Smile has announced it will temporarily suspend all domestic flights in Thailand from Tuesday. Thai Smiles flight suspension will stay in force until the end of the month, the airline said.

The airline said it decided to cease operating on all domestic routes until April 30 in line with government restrictions on travel. Above all in the campaign against the spread of the coronavirus.

A wholly owned subsidiary of Thai Airways International with a focus on regional budget services, THAI Smile 2 stopped flying international routes on March 23. It also cancelled its route to Narathiwat on Wednesday.

It is still operating flights to Chiang Mai; Chiang Rai; Khon Kaen; Udon Thani; Ubon Ratchathani; Krabi; Surat Thani, Phuket and Hat Yai. Their last flights will be on Monday.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand this week allowed Thai airlines to suspend domestic and international services given the collapse in travel demand because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Thai Airways earlier cancelled all of its international flights and transferred its services from Bangkok to Phuket, Krabi and Chiang Mai to Thai Smile.

Thai AirAsia has suspended all international services until April 25 and domestic flights until April 30.

Bangkok Airways halted international services from March 22 until further notice. It also reduced domestic flights and temporarily closed its lounges at Suvarnabhumi and other airports.

Nok Air has suspended services from Bangkok to Nanning, Chengdu, Hiroshima and Yangon until April 30. Direct flights from Bangkok to Ho Chi Minh City will be halted until May 31.

Thai Lion Air has suspended all domestic and international flights until April 30.

Share this: Tweet



