Stablecoins Reshape Finance in Thailand and Southeast Asia

SINGAPORE – Stablecoins are rapidly moving past their original roots in cryptocurrency trading. Today, they are playing a vital and growing role within the broader global financial system.

The total market supply of these digital assets skyrocketed from just US6.8billionin2020toamassiveUS273 billion in 2026. Furthermore, adjusted stablecoin transaction volumes hit an impressive US$10.9 trillion in 2025. This incredible growth clearly reflects their expanding daily use across cryptocurrency markets and modern payment networks.

Key Takeaways

Explosive Market Growth: The global supply of stablecoins reached US$273 billion in 2026, handling trillions in transactions.

The global supply of stablecoins reached US$273 billion in 2026, handling trillions in transactions. Southeast Asia Leads the Way: Countries like the Philippines, Thailand, and Malaysia are pioneering local currency-backed digital tokens.

Countries like the Philippines, Thailand, and Malaysia are pioneering local currency-backed digital tokens. Strict Rules Ahead: Financial watchdogs are tightening regulations to protect consumers and prevent illegal money transfers.

The Rise of Digital Dollars and Local Pegs

Essentially, stablecoins are digital currencies created to maintain a steady value. They achieve this stability by being pegged to a reliable asset, most often a traditional fiat currency like the US dollar. These tokens aim to speed up digital transactions across the globe. At the same time, they help users avoid the wild price swings usually seen with popular cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin.

Currently, stablecoins tied to the US dollar dominate the global digital currency landscape. In fact, tokens like Tether account for about 98% of the entire international stablecoin market. However, banking giants like Standard Chartered expect a major shift in the coming years. They predict that stablecoins pegged to other local currencies will soon gain massive popularity.

This shift is especially likely in emerging markets where traditional financial services remain slow or inefficient. Southeast Asia stands out as a prime region for this digital transformation. The 2025 Global Crypto Adoption Index highlighted incredibly strong digital currency activity across this region. Notably, Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines rank among the top countries globally for everyday cryptocurrency adoption.

Remittance providers are now actively exploring local currency-backed stablecoins to make cross-border money transfers much faster. These tokens are particularly useful along busy payment routes from Hong Kong and the Middle East to the Philippines. They allow payments to settle instantly at any hour of the day. Furthermore, they enable direct currency exchanges without forcing users to convert their money into US dollars first.

Southeast Asia Drives the New Digital Economy

The push for local stablecoins is gaining serious momentum among central banks in Southeast Asia. For example, the Bangko Sentral Ng Pilipinas, the central bank of the Philippines, is reportedly testing a peso-backed stablecoin. This pilot program aims to smooth out vital remittance flows for overseas workers. It also helps the country manage its foreign-exchange liquidity more effectively.

Meanwhile, Malaysia is also testing the waters of digital finance. The introduction of RMJDT in December 2025, a stablecoin backed by the Malaysian ringgit, grabbed regional headlines. This move highlighted the rapidly growing role of currency-backed digital tokens in Southeast Asia. However, financial analysts believe this specific initiative is still in its very early stages.

The wider financial sector in Malaysia will likely adopt the token at a gradual pace. Currently, the RMJDT token remains under a strictly controlled trial program. Bank Negara Malaysia and other relevant authorities will carefully evaluate its performance during this testing phase. Only after this rigorous assessment will they decide if the token can be released for general public use and investment.

Thailand is also making significant strides toward a digital financial future. The Bank of Thailand (BoT) is actively drafting new legislation to support a stablecoin backed by the Thai baht. Bank of Thailand Governor Vitai Ratanakorn recently noted that the review of the token’s design is almost finished. A public consultation regarding the new currency is expected to happen in the next few months.

The final regulations for the Thai baht stablecoin should be completed by late 2026 or early 2027. This ambitious project is a key piece of Thailand’s long-term strategy to modernize its national financial infrastructure. Importantly, the Thai baht-backed stablecoin is designed strictly for everyday payments rather than speculative trading. Its primary goal is to make business transactions cheaper and improve the overall financial system.

Singapore Leads the Charge in Smart Regulation

As stablecoins become more common, clear rules are absolutely essential to build public trust. On September 1, 2026, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) released a detailed consultation paper. This important document outlines proposed changes to the Payment Services Act. The ultimate goal is to strengthen Singapore’s regulatory framework for all stablecoin operators.

Under these proposed rules, only issuers officially licensed by MAS can market their tokens as “MAS-regulated stablecoins.” This clear label will make it much easier for everyday users to identify safe, compliant digital money. It prevents consumers from confusing safe tokens with other risky cryptocurrencies that lack strict regulatory safeguards.

The new framework demands that stablecoin issuers always preserve the core value of their digital tokens. They must maintain enough backup capital and allow holders to easily exchange their tokens for cash. Furthermore, issuers must provide clear and honest details about their operations to the public. MAS is currently asking for public feedback on these steps to protect the wider financial system.

Global payment giant Stripe is also playing a major role in Singapore’s digital evolution. Stripe is heavily involved in Project Bloom, an innovative MAS initiative. This project explores how tokenized bank funds and licensed stablecoins can be used to settle business transactions instantly. The system covers payments inside Singapore, cross-border transfers, and even large-scale wholesale financial trades.

Stripe strongly believes that stablecoins will soon have a massive impact on the financial services industry in Singapore. By partnering directly with the Singapore government, the company hopes to bring these tools to local merchants. They want to ensure that advanced digital payment networks are accessible to Asian businesses, rather than just limiting this growth to the United States.

Balancing Fast Payments with Financial Security

Despite their clear benefits for making digital payments faster, stablecoins still carry notable risks. A major downside is that criminals can exploit these digital networks to fund illegal activities. According to Goldman Sachs, these specific currencies allow illicit funds to bypass traditional US banking monitors. The money can then be easily hidden across different global cryptocurrency markets.

The scale of this problem is significant. A recent deep-dive investigation by Chainalysis estimated that stablecoins were used in roughly US$25 billion worth of illegal financial activities in 2024 alone. These alarming statistics have forced global regulators and big banks to wake up. They are now placing a much heavier focus on strict compliance and advanced transaction monitoring.

Financial experts stress that strong public trust and clear laws are the biggest hurdles to wider stablecoin acceptance. People must feel confident in the specific organizations that issue these digital tokens. Central banks must enforce stronger regulations and ensure these digital networks connect safely with existing currency exchanges.

Interestingly, the technology itself might offer a solution to these crime risks. The clear transparency of public blockchain records can actually help police trace illegal transactions. By following the digital footprint, authorities can hold bad actors fully accountable. Regulators just need to ensure the companies issuing the coins are financially healthy and fully cooperative.

To address this, the recent MAS consultation paper proposed tough new measures for digital currency issuers. These new rules include mandatory regular stress tests to ensure the companies can survive market crashes. Issuers must also have clear plans to safely shut down operations if their business completely fails.

Most importantly, issuers must have the technical ability to trace, freeze, or permanently destroy any stablecoins linked to crime. If a stress test reveals a company is weak, MAS will force them to hold extra cash reserves. These strict rules are designed to protect ordinary consumers and fight dangerous financial crimes. Ultimately, they will stop the failure of a single digital token from crashing the broader global economy.

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