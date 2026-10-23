Yaba in Thailand: Penalties for Users and Dealers

The legal outcome in a Thai yaba case depends on the alleged conduct, the evidence of intent, and the circumstances. Yaba is a methamphetamine tablet, and even possession for personal use can be an offense.

Thailand’s one-tablet presumption may affect how authorities assess whether possession was for personal consumption, but it doesn’t make possession legal or guarantee a particular outcome. This guide explains the current penalty ranges and the presumption’s limits, but it isn’t individual legal advice. If you’re facing a real case, speak with a Thai criminal-defense lawyer to review the charge and facts.

Key Takeaways

Thailand classifies yaba as a Category 1 narcotic, and possessing even one tablet remains an offense.

The one-tablet personal-use presumption does not legalize possession. More than one tablet removes the presumption but does not automatically prove intent to sell.

Possession for personal consumption can bring up to two years in prison, a fine of up to 40,000 baht, or both.

Unauthorized possession, sale, distribution, production, import, or export can carry up to 15 years in prison and a 1.5 million baht fine. Aggravating circumstances raise potential penalties.

Proposed changes reported in October 2026 were not enacted rules. The charge and evidence determine the case outcome.

How Thai Law Classifies Yaba and Drug Offenses

Yaba is treated as a Category 1 narcotic under Thailand’s Narcotics Code. The charge depends on the conduct alleged and the evidence supporting it, because personal-use possession follows a different provision from unauthorized supply-related offenses.

Why the charge depends on the alleged conduct

Sections 107 and 164 address possession for personal consumption. Under that provision, the penalty can be up to two years in prison, a fine of up to 40,000 baht, or both. A presumption that possession of no more than one methamphetamine tablet is for personal consumption may affect how authorities classify a case, but it does not make possession legal.

By contrast, section 90 prohibits unauthorized conduct involving Category 1 narcotics, and section 145 sets out the related penalties. The Thai FDA’s narcotics control information identifies Category 1 as a class of dangerous narcotics. The overview of Thailand’s section 90 and section 145 framework also explains why the offense provision and penalty provision must be read together.

Calling someone a “user” or a “dealer” doesn’t settle the charge. Prosecutors must establish the alleged offense and support it with evidence. For example, the quantity involved may matter, but having more than one tablet does not automatically prove an intent to sell. The facts and evidence determine which provision applies.

Which acts can lead to a serious Category 1 charge

Section 90 covers unauthorized possession, sale or distribution, production, import, and export of Category 1 narcotics. These acts fall under the same broad penalty framework in section 145, rather than separate yaba-specific penalty bands for each act. The basic range can reach 15 years in prison and a 1.5 million baht fine.

Penalties can rise when the alleged offense involves certain aggravating circumstances, such as distribution to a person under 18, distribution at an educational institution, or the use or threat of force. In those cases, section 145 provides for two to 20 years in prison and a fine of 200,000 to 2 million baht.

The distinction matters because the same drug can be connected to different alleged offenses. Authorities must identify the conduct at issue, and prosecutors must prove the elements of that charge. A personal-use provision and an unauthorized Category 1 offense carry different consequences, even when both involve possession.

Yaba in Thailand: Penalties for Users and Dealers

Thailand’s Narcotics Code sets different penalties for possession classified as personal consumption and unauthorized Category 1 offenses. The applicable range depends on the charge and evidence; none of the maximum penalties applies automatically.

The penalty for possession intended for personal use

Under section 107, possessing a Category 1 narcotic for personal consumption is an offense. Section 164 sets the penalty at up to two years in prison, a fine of up to 40,000 baht, or both. The Thai FDA’s Category 1 penalty table lists these provisions and ranges.

A presumption may classify possession of no more than one methamphetamine tablet as being for personal consumption. That classification can matter to how the case is handled, but it does not permit possession or remove the offense. It also does not guarantee treatment or a particular court outcome. The stated purpose alone does not decide the case; authorities and the court consider the evidence and circumstances.

Possessing more than one tablet removes the one-tablet presumption, but it does not automatically establish intent to sell. The distinction is important: a personal-use classification is not a finding that possession was lawful, and a higher quantity by itself does not settle the charge.

The baseline penalties for sale, supply, and other unauthorized acts

Section 90 prohibits unauthorized conduct involving Category 1 narcotics. Under section 145, paragraph one, the baseline penalty is up to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to 1,500,000 baht. The same framework covers unauthorized possession, production, import, export, sale, and distribution. The charge still must match the conduct alleged, and the evidence must support it.

The penalty is a statutory maximum, not a sentence every person receives. The facts of the case and the precise offense charged matter. For example, the legal framework does not make a person a dealer solely because the substance was yaba; prosecutors must establish the alleged unauthorized conduct.

When trafficking-related conduct can bring higher penalties

Section 145, paragraph two, provides higher penalties when an offense involves specified circumstances. These include trade, spreading drugs among the public, supplying a person under 18, or conduct at an educational institution, religious place, or government office.

The provision also covers using or threatening force, or carrying or using a weapon. When a statutory condition applies, the reported range is two to 20 years in prison and a fine of 200,000 to 2,000,000 baht.

A still higher range is reported for narrowly defined circumstances involving a person who leads or manages a criminal network, conduct affecting state security, or conduct affecting public safety. The reported penalties are five years to life in prison, a fine of 500,000 to 5,000,000 baht, or death. These consequences depend on specific legal conditions, not merely on an allegation of trafficking.

Because the aggravated provisions turn on both statutory language and case facts, the exact section and qualifying circumstances must be checked before applying a range to an individual case. A summary of Thailand’s drug-law penalty provisions offers additional context, but it cannot determine the outcome of a specific case.

What the One-Tablet Personal-Use Presumption Means

Thailand’s one-tablet rule is an evidentiary presumption, not permission to possess yaba. Ministerial Regulation No. 2 B.E. 2567, dated June 17, 2024, sets the current threshold for assessing whether methamphetamine possession is for personal consumption.

One tablet is a presumption, not a legal allowance

Under the current rule, possession of no more than one methamphetamine tablet may support a presumption that the drug was for personal consumption. The June 2024 regulation summary describes the threshold, which can affect how authorities assess the alleged purpose of possession.

However, the presumption does not legalize the tablet. Possession for personal consumption remains an offense under Thai law, and the threshold does not guarantee that a case will be diverted from prosecution. Treatment instead of prosecution may be considered in some cases, but the available sources do not establish a guaranteed process, eligibility outcome, or result. The specific facts and decisions in an individual case still matter.

More than one tablet does not prove dealing on its own

Possessing more than one tablet means the one-tablet presumption no longer applies. It does not automatically prove that the person intended to sell or distribute the yaba. The quantity is one part of the evidence, not a standalone trafficking threshold.

Instead, the prosecution must establish the alleged purpose from the evidence in the case. A higher tablet count may be relevant, but it does not settle the charge by itself. Authorities may assess the full circumstances, and prosecutors must support the offense they allege.

Why tablet counts, weight, and old thresholds can cause confusion

Some accounts describe the current yaba threshold as one tablet weighing 100 mg. That figure should not be treated as a universal conversion between tablet count and weight. The available sources do not establish a general tablet-to-weight formula or a purity-adjusted rule, so tablet count, measured weight, and laboratory findings should not be collapsed into one assumed standard.

Older figures also appear in reports and legal materials. For example, the earlier frameworks included references to five tablets, 15 dosage units, or 375 mg. Those figures do not describe the current one-tablet presumption established in June 2024. A Thai PBS report on the revised meth-pill rule provides context on the policy change, but older thresholds should not be presented as today’s rule.

What Evidence and Case Details Can Affect the Outcome

The charge and possible penalty depend on the alleged conduct and the facts prosecutors rely on. A tablet count can matter, but it does not answer every question about purpose, supply, or whether an aggravated penalty applies. A Thai criminal-defense lawyer can review the evidence alongside the specific provisions in the charge.

How prosecutors may distinguish possession from supply

Authorities may consider the full circumstances when assessing whether a person possessed yaba for personal use or allegedly intended to sell or distribute it. Quantity is relevant, but possession of more than one tablet removes the one-tablet presumption; it does not, by itself, establish supply.

Other details may also be examined, including the alleged purpose, messages or other communications, and evidence of a transaction. The location and context of an encounter may matter too, but no single detail automatically proves intent. Its significance depends on how it fits with the rest of the evidence and the conduct alleged.

A lawyer can review whether the evidence supports the specific charge, rather than relying on labels such as “user” or “dealer.” That review may include checking how the authorities recorded the quantity and alleged purpose, and whether the evidence is consistent with the account of events. For current controlled-substance classification information, see the Thai FDA’s Narcotics Control Division resources.

Why aggravating facts can change the charge and penalty range

Certain facts may bring a case within a higher penalty band under section 145. These include alleged distribution to someone under 18, conduct at a listed location such as an educational institution, and the use or threat of force or a weapon. The higher range depends on whether the alleged facts meet the conditions in the law; an allegation alone does not establish that they do.

If prosecutors claim that a person directed or managed a criminal network, or that the conduct affected state security or public safety, counsel can examine the factual and legal basis for that claim. The role attributed to the accused matters, and the statutory conditions should be checked against the evidence. The applicable range is not determined simply by describing a case as “trafficking.”

For any claimed aggravating circumstance, counsel should compare the exact charge, the statutory language, and the supporting evidence. Details about a recipient’s age, the location, a weapon, or a person’s alleged network role may affect the penalty range only when the legal conditions apply. That case-specific review can help identify whether the prosecution’s theory fits the facts and the relevant provision.

What to Do if You Are Arrested or Investigated in Thailand

An arrest or investigation can move quickly, and assumptions about the charge or process can create problems. Contact a Thai criminal-defense lawyer promptly, and ask counsel to explain the allegation and applicable law in language you understand.

Get qualified legal help and confirm the exact charge

Ask a Thai criminal-defense lawyer to review the charge, the statutory section cited, the conduct authorities allege, and the facts they rely on. This matters in a yaba case because Thai law distinguishes possession for personal consumption from unauthorized possession or supply-related conduct. The amount involved may be relevant, but it does not by itself settle whether an allegation or penalty range applies.

If you don’t understand Thai well enough to follow a conversation or document, ask for an interpreter. The Thai criminal-law overview for foreign residents discusses interpreter requests, but your lawyer can explain how to raise that need in your case.

Don’t rely on general online descriptions to determine what happened or what will happen next. Available information does not confirm a specific police drug-testing protocol, the consequences of refusing a test, or the likely outcome of a bail request. Ask your lawyer to check the applicable procedure and explain any request or document before you respond to it. Keep copies of paperwork you receive and share them with counsel.

Foreign nationals should check immigration consequences separately

The available sources do not establish different Narcotics Code penalty ranges for foreign nationals, and they do not verify detention, consular, or deportation consequences. Don’t assume that citizenship changes the drug penalty or that a criminal case automatically produces a particular immigration result. Ask your lawyer to check any separate immigration effects that could apply to your circumstances.

Foreign nationals can also contact their consulate for information about consular services, while recognizing that consular staff do not replace a Thai criminal-defense lawyer. For U.S. citizens, the U.S. Embassy’s arrest guidance explains what the embassy can and cannot do after an arrest.

Are Thailand’s Yaba Penalties Changing?

As of October 2026, the core penalties for yaba offenses remain those set out in Thailand’s Narcotics Code. The Thai FDA Narcotics Control Division’s penalty table was updated on October 7, 2026, and it continues to list the existing provisions for personal-use possession and unauthorized Category 1 offenses. That update is not, by itself, a change to the law.

October 2026 proposals are not yet law

Reports published on October 21 discussed proposed amendments to Thailand’s drug laws. The reported proposals include extending special police detention in drug cases from three days to seven days and creating a presumption of distribution when the quantity exceeds the personal-use threshold. These are proposals, not enacted rules. They remain subject to consultation and parliamentary scrutiny, so the current one-tablet personal-use presumption remains the applicable rule unless a later change takes effect.

The distinction matters in a yaba case. Under current rules, possessing more than one methamphetamine tablet removes the personal-use presumption, but does not automatically prove intent to distribute. The proposed distribution presumption could change how some cases are assessed if lawmakers enact it, but it should not be treated as a present legal standard. The October 2026 report on proposed drug-law changes describes the measures as proposals.

Check for later official updates

Because the reported bills may change as they move through the legislative process, check current Thai government notices and the FDA’s Narcotics Control Division information before relying on an older summary. For a real arrest or investigation, ask a Thai criminal-defense lawyer to confirm which law applies on the relevant date and how the charge fits the facts.

Frequently Asked Questions

A few details can still affect how a yaba case is understood, even after the charge and quantity are known. These answers address points that general penalty summaries often leave unclear.

Does the one-tablet measure also apply to crystal meth?

No. The presumption for methamphetamine tablets is based on a tablet count, while the reported personal-use threshold for crystal meth is 20 milligrams. The Thai government’s notice on methamphetamine rules discusses the separate measures.

Does Thai law have a penalty schedule specifically for yaba?

The cited Narcotics Code provisions apply to Category 1 narcotics, which include yaba, rather than setting a separate penalty range just for yaba tablets. The alleged conduct and any qualifying aggravating circumstances determine which range may apply. A lawyer should check the exact statutory section listed in the charge.

Can an alleged distribution case involve a free transfer?

A supply allegation does not necessarily depend on a cash sale. A legal-practitioner overview describes distribution as conduct that may occur without payment, but whether a particular transfer fits the charged offense depends on the facts and applicable law. Ask a Thai criminal-defense lawyer to review the specific allegation.

Does a drug test alone establish a yaba possession or distribution offense?

A test may be relevant to whether someone used a drug, but it does not by itself settle whether that person possessed yaba or intended to distribute it. The available information does not establish the current testing protocol or the evidentiary weight of a particular result. A lawyer can assess the test alongside the charge and other evidence.

Does being charged mean someone has been found guilty?

No. A charge is an allegation, not a conviction. Prosecutors must establish the offense they allege, and the evidence and statutory requirements matter to the outcome.

What should someone verify when a reported rule changes?

Check whether the change has been enacted and taken effect, rather than relying on a news report about a proposal. For a case, confirm the law in force on the relevant date and the exact provision cited in the charge with a Thai criminal-defense lawyer.