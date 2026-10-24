Chiang Rai Police Find 280,000 Meth Pills in Truck Speakers

CHIANG RAI – OnFriday, Chiang Rai police made a massive drug bust. They stopped a pickup truck moving through northern Thailand. Officers found illegal drugs cleverly hidden inside the vehicle. Shockingly, the driver used his wife and two young children as a cover.

Police received a tip about a local smuggling ring. The group planned to move drugs from Mae Chan toward the inner provinces. Officers tracked a gray Isuzu D-Max along back roads. They followed the truck closely to ensure they did not lose the suspect.

Key Takeaways:

Police seized 280,000 meth pills hidden inside a truck’s speakers.

The 28-year-old driver confessed to taking a 50,000 baht payout.

His wife and two young daughters were unaware and released.

The driver tried to avoid main highways to escape notice. He drove through Chiang Saen and took the eastern bypass road. Then, he turned onto smaller roads passing through local villages. However, police officers were already waiting ahead.

Authorities set up a checkpoint at a busy intersection in Thoeng district. When the gray truck arrived, officers signaled it to stop. They immediately asked to search the vehicle. The driver seemed nervous, which made the police look closer.

Drugs Hidden Behind the Seats

Officers searched the passenger area behind the driver’s seat. They noticed something unusual about the back speakers. Inside the left and right speakers, they found 140 bundles of drugs. This massive stash contained exactly 280,000 methamphetamine pills.

Police quickly arrested the 28-year-old driver, identified as Sittisak. He confessed to the crime right away during questioning. He admitted that someone paid him 50,000 baht to make the run. His final drop-off location was supposed to be Tak province.

Sittisak told police his family knew nothing about the secret cargo. Authorities investigated and confirmed his claim was completely true. His wife and two daughters, aged nine and four, were terrified but innocent. Police safely released the mother and her children.

Meanwhile, Sittisak remains in police custody. He will face severe legal charges for drug trafficking. This case shows how smugglers use families to avoid police suspicion. Local authorities promise to keep fighting the illegal drug trade in the region.

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