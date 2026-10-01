Klaeng Hospital Still Evacuating as Rayong Floods

Last Updated on October 1, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

RAYONG – Klaeng district in Rayong is currently facing severe flooding after a local reservoir spillway suddenly failed. Aggressive floodwaters have surged into surrounding communities, leaving many homes and local businesses completely submerged. Emergency rescue teams are working around the clock to move stranded residents safely to higher ground.

The ongoing crisis hit Klaeng Hospital particularly hard during the heavy downpours over the past week. Rising floodwaters breached the hospital grounds, reaching chest level in some areas and forcing urgent emergency evacuations. Dedicated medical staff and local rescue workers scrambled to move vulnerable patients out of harm’s way.

Key Takeaways:

Floodwaters breached Klaeng Hospital, forcing the emergency transfer of patients to safer locations.

A reservoir spillway failure triggered the widespread flooding across multiple Rayong districts.

Relief teams and local officials are urgently delivering food, water, and medical aid.

Rescue Teams in Rayong Relocate Patients to Safety

At least 30 patients were carefully transferred to Chaloem Phrakiat Hospital in Rayong for continued care. Meanwhile, those with less severe medical conditions were moved to the Klaeng Buddhist Relief Association shrine. Officials remain on high alert as the local water levels show no immediate signs of dropping. The swift action of local health workers ultimately helped prevent a major medical disaster this week.

Rayong Governor Traiphop Wongtrinat recently surveyed the expansive disaster zones via a navy helicopter. He directed local relief teams to deliver fresh drinking water and hot meals to trapped residents. Many roads in the district are completely cut off, making boat rescues the only viable option. The local community is pulling together to support families who suddenly lost their homes and businesses.

This devastating recent flooding stems from a critical structural failure at the Prasae Reservoir spillway. Heavy regional rainfall pushed the vital reservoir’s water volume well beyond its maximum safety limits.

Reservoir Failure Triggers Widespread Crisis

Site engineers were forced to lower the weir gates to prevent a much larger structural collapse. Unfortunately, this necessary controlled release sent massive volumes of water directly into populated areas downstream.

Several subdistricts in Klaeng are now dealing with standing water depths of up to 80 centimeters. Entire rural villages have been completely isolated, and local dirt access tracks are entirely washed out.

Daily commuters and foreign residents are facing severe travel delays across the entire eastern coastal region. Local authorities urge everyone in the affected areas to avoid flooded routes and seek higher ground immediately.

Regional health agencies are actively monitoring the ongoing situation to prevent potential waterborne disease outbreaks. The Department of Medical Services deployed special emergency response teams to support the crowded evacuation shelters.

These specialized medical teams are assessing the health impact on vulnerable groups and providing essential daily medicines. As the Rayong floods continue to challenge the region, the local community’s remarkable resilience is truly being tested.

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