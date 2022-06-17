Ferrari Says 80% Of its Models Will Be Electric Or Hybrid by 2030

(CTN News) – Despite Ferrari’s reputation for powerful combustion engines, the iconic brand unveiled plans to switch 80% of its production to all-electric or hybrid cars by 2030.

At the historic Maranello site in northern Italy, new chief executive Benedetto Vigna revealed a four-year strategic plan.

The 2022-2026 plan will be driven by the launch of new products — including Ferrari’s first 100% electric car.

In 2025, Ferrari will unveil its first 100% electric car, part of its 2022-2026 plan.

“Ferrari’s first all-electric car will be a sports car,” Enrico Galliera told AFP.

‘We will develop an electric car that delivers the same emotions as driving a traditional Ferrari,’ he said, without revealing any technical details.

It plans to build a third production line for hybrid and electric vehicles at its Maranello plant.

By 2026, some 60% of its production would be all-electric or hybrid, increasing to 80% by 2030.

A new Ferrari SUV, the “Purosangue” (Thoroughbred), will be unveiled in September and delivered starting in 2023.

Vigna expects 15 new launches between 2023 and 2026, including the all-electric model.

For the 75th anniversary year of Ferrari, the company delivered 11,155 cars – a 22.3% increase – and generated revenue of 4.3 billion euros (a 23.4% increase) in 2021.

The company set ambitious revenue goals on Thursday. The 6.7-billion-euro target for 2026 is much higher than this year’s estimated revenues of around 4.8 billion euros.

Vigna did not give many details of the new Purosangue, except to say that it will be a sports car with a V12 engine, a trademark of the mythical brand.

Related CTN News: