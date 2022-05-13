Google Introduces New Features For Google Maps, Google Meet & More

(CTN News) – Google recently held its I/O 2022 conference. During the event, the company announced quite a few software updates. With its advancements in artificial intelligence, Google is adding new features to its products, including Google Maps, Google Meets, and Google Assistant. Read on to learn more about the new features coming to these Google products soon.

Google Maps gets Immersive View

Google Maps now has a new feature called Immersive View. Google calls it a “whole new way to explore the world through Maps”. Using Immersive View, users will be able to experience a neighborhood, landmark, restaurant, or popular venue “as if they were there themselves”.

By using artificial intelligence, Google fuses together billions of street views to create aerial images that act as a digital model of a place. Additionally, users will be able to check how different landmarks, buildings, or places look at different times of the day. Additionally, Google is adding features like eco-friendly routing and Live View.

New features in Google Meet

Google Meet is getting a new feature, called Portrait restore, that uses Google AI technology to enhance video quality. Google will detect poor lighting or low-speed Wi-Fi to enhance the overall video quality of the user when it detects it through AI.

Second, Google is adding a new feature called Portrait Light. The feature will allow users to add artificially simulated studio-quality lighting to their video feed. Additionally, Google Meet will feature de-reverberation for audio, live sharing for contacts, automated transcriptions, and security protections.

No need to say ‘Hey Google’ anymore

Google’s voice assistant is getting new features. As of May 11, 2022, Nest Hub Max users in the United States will be able to speak directly to Google Assistant without saying ‘Hey Google’.

The feature is called Look and Talk and it uses both voice and face recognition technology to identify the user and execute voice commands. Google explains the technology behind this feature in its blog post.

The company states that, “six machine learning models are required to process more than 100 signals from both the camera and microphone – such as proximity, head orientation, gaze direction, lip movement, context awareness, and intent classification – all in real-time.”

Google is also launching a brand new Google Wallet for users in over 40 countries.