In 2023, Motorola launched the Moto G Play

(CTN News) – While Motorola has a strong foothold in the premium smartphone market, it is its mid-range smartphones that are its bread and butter.

As part of its popular Moto G series, the Lenovo-owned company has just announced the latest addition to its line of popular smartphones.

Earlier today, Motorola launched the Moto G Play 2023, and I think it is worth taking a closer look at it.

It could be argued that this phone sits right in the middle between Motorola’s budget phones and its premium phones.

It comes with some Motorola decent specs, which will be more than enough to get you through the day- and it also comes with a battery that might last you for two days.

Having said that, what does the Motorola Moto G Play 2023 have to offer?

Those who Motorola are looking for a more subdued smartphone experience may find this to be of interest. It has a 6.5-inch LCD display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, which is a large display by any standard.

In fact, it is not ideal at that size to have a resolution like that, however it does have the benefit of being able to run at 90 Hz.

As far as the processor is concerned, we have the midrange MediaTek Helio G37, which is supported by 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. It is powered by MediaTek Helio G37.

The good thing about that is that you can download a few apps and store small files if that’s all you’re looking to do. With the help of a microSD card, you are able to increase that storage space by a further 521GB.

I would like to point out that we are using a triple-camera setup for the camera.

There are three cameras on the smartphone: a 16MP main camera with an aperture of f/1.22, a 2MP macro camera with an aperture of f/2.4, and a 2MP depth sensor with an aperture of f/2.8.

You should be able to get usable images with these cameras, but don’t expect the highest performance from them. There is no doubt that this phone has the ability to record videos up to FHD quality at 30 frames per second.

There is one feature of this phone that stands out above the rest, and that is its battery. There is a huge 5000mAh battery inside the Moto G Play 2023, which gives the device a lot of battery life.

In terms of the size of modern flagship phones, this is about average. Based on the company’s projections, you should be able to get up to three days of use out of the device.

However, the company’s projections are always extremely optimistic.

In any case, you’re running the most power-hungry processor, so you should have no trouble getting a day and a half or two through moderate to light usage.

SEE ALSO:

New NoiseFit Twist Smartwatch Launched At Rs 1,999: Price, Features