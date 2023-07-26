Connect with us

Published

1 hour ago

on

TikTok Introduces A New Text Format That Rivals The 1 Used By Twitter

(CTN News) – This week, TikTok, the social platform known for its addictive video content, announced that it would begin allowing text-only posts, becoming yet another tech giant to offer an alternative to the embattled Twitter platform.

With TikTok, text posts will be posted just like they are on Instagram, which earlier this month also launched a service called Threads that challenges Twitter, which Elon Musk has renamed X in his attempt to take on the social media giant.

As with Meta-owned Threads, TikTok also benefits from its size. According to Business of Apps, a specialist site that tracks apps, TikTok has an estimated 1.4 billion active users per month, in addition to its size.

As opposed to Facebook’s parent company, however, it has instead decided to integrate its new text-only feature directly into its app, as opposed to creating a separate product like Meta did with Threads, as it did with Facebook’s parent company.

Compared to the Twitter or Threads versions, TikTok’s version will remain more visual, as users will be able to add a color background, music, and stickers to their posts to make them look more appealing.

According to the Chinese-owned company, the new format will open up the possibilities for content creation for all users of TikTok to be able to tap into the “creativity,” that is found in comments and captions.

Aside from Threads, other smaller platforms, such as Mastodon, Bluesky and Substack Notes, have emerged as potential competitors to Twitter, but none have yet dethroned the social media giant despite all its troubles.

According to Musk last week, Twitter has lost approximately half of its advertising revenue, which provides an opportunity for the challengers to take over Twitter’s market share.

