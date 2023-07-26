On Snapchat, What Does The Yellow Dot Mean When It Appears?

(CTN News) – As a multimedia instant messaging app Snapchat has grown in popularity over the years due to its unique features and interactive designs, it has become one of the most popular platforms among young people.

It is renowned for its quick and quirky means of communication, which use a variety of icons and symbols to alert users to different types of interactions that are taking place within the app.

There is a possibility that you have noticed when browsing Snapchat that a small yellow dot appears on the profile icon or Bitmoji icon in the top-left corner of your screen, near the Bitmoji.

There’s something new that needs your attention, so this means you need to pay attention to it right away. What you need to know about it can be found here.

Can you tell me what the yellow dot on Snapchat means?

The yellow dot that appears on your profile icon represents the notifications that you have received. It doesn’t matter if it’s an interaction on a posted story, a new friend request, or an app update that’s available, Snapchat makes sure that you don’t miss an update by using this visual cue.

In order to make the unread notifications disappear, you simply need to tap your profile icon on the Snapchat camera screen or the Bitmoji in order to view all the unread notifications.

There have been some reports that users have noticed a yellow dot in Quick Add on the Chat screen, next to the Add Friends button in the top-right corner of the screen.

As soon as you tap on this icon you will be taken to the Add Friends screen, and any new friend suggestions you have in this list will appear on top with a yellow dot next to their name.

In addition to the icons and symbols below, Snapchat’s color-coded system also contains a number of other icons and symbols that each have a distinct meaning and are indicative of different things.

The Snapchat system has even more icons and symbols than you might expect.

