Meta’s Quarterly Report: Facebook Surpasses 3 Billion Monthly Active Users

(CTN NEWS) – Meta’s most recent quarterly report unveils a staggering revelation – Facebook commands an astonishing user base of over 3 billion monthly active users! While some argue that its popularity among younger demographics has waned, the platform remains far from lifeless.

Embracing the entirety of Meta’s app family – WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger, and the latest addition, Threads – an impressive 3.88 billion monthly active users were accounted for, encompassing nearly half the global population.

Beyond the milestones lies an equally crucial realm of triumph for Meta and its investors – the surge in daily active users. Facebook currently boasts 2.064 billion daily active users, a commendable growth from the previous quarter’s 2.037 billion.

This achievement is of profound significance, as it comes on the heels of the platform’s initial quarterly dip in daily active users in 2021.

What might have contributed to this surge? A pivotal factor appears to be Reels, the TikTok-inspired feature aggressively promoted across Instagram and Facebook by Meta.

Remarkably, Reels amass a staggering 200 billion plays per day across the app family, a testament to its appeal.

Threads App’s Milestone: Data Tracking Websites Confirm 100 Million User Mark

As Meta advances with innovation, Threads, a novel text-based social platform intricately tied to Instagram, flourishes with great success. Mark Zuckerberg, the visionary CEO of Meta, attests to the excitement of the journey ahead.

“I think we have the most thrilling roadmap ahead that I’ve encountered in quite some time,” shares Zuckerberg, sounding remarkably invigorated compared to recent earnings calls marked by concerning revenue declines.

“We witnessed unprecedented growth from the get-go, and more significantly, we’re witnessing a higher rate of daily return than I initially anticipated.”

The momentum continues as Threads attains a remarkable milestone, garnering 100 million users within a mere five days of its debut. Admittedly, not all of these users may transform into dedicated Threads enthusiasts.

Nevertheless, Zuckerberg’s recent post indicates that “tens of millions of people come back daily,” a truly impressive feat.

Indeed, Meta’s ongoing success stands as a testament to its ever-evolving vision, captivating users worldwide, and forging ahead with an innovative spirit.

