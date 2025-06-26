The Impact of ChatGPT and Other AI Tools on the Teaching Profession

(CTN News) – Ana Sepúlveda, a math educator, aimed to ChatGPT engage sixth-grade honors students in geometry. She thought sports math would interest her soccer-loving students.

She contacted ChatGPT. Geometry is essential to soccer’s field, ball, and stadium architecture. A five-page lesson plan was prepared in seconds by the chatbot.

The soccer field angles and configurations were evaluated. It proposed starting class discussions with “What does that form signify in the game?” Protractors and rulers help students build soccer fields and stadiums.

Teacher Sepúlveda at a Dallas dual language school claims that “AI has profoundly transformed my experience.” She uses ChatGPT to translate everything into Spanish. “It facilitates lesson planning, parent communication, and enhancement of student engagement.”

AI is transforming education nationwide as educators use it to create worksheets and quizzes, arrange curricula, assess assignments, and reduce administrative responsibilities. Many say technology has improved their work efficiency by saving time.

According to a Gallup-Walton Family Foundation survey released Wednesday, 60% of US K–12 public school teachers used AI tools last year. Early-career and secondary teachers used more. A national study in April included nearly 2,000 educators.

Gallup research analyst Andrea Malek Ash says weekly AI tool use reduces instructor fatigue by six hours.

ChatGPT State regulations govern educational AI.

Some schools are setting guidelines and training teachers to prevent them from bypassing student technology abuse safeguards.

Maya Israel, a University of Florida associate professor of educational technology and computer science education, said 20 states have AI standards for schools. School and educator utilization of these criteria varies greatly. Maya Israel stated, “Our aim is to prevent AI from replacing the judgment of educators.”

Teachers should know that chatbots are good at “low-level” examinations like multiple-choice questions, not complex ones. The teacher had the last say, although she advised students to submit excessive or improper grading.

Eighty percent of educators said ChatGPT AI saves time on worksheets, exams, assessments, and administrative activities. AI helped 60% of teachers modify and give feedback on student assignments.

I teach differently because of AI. Houston high school history studies teacher Mary McCarthy uses AI for lesson planning and other responsibilities. It affected her weekends and work-life balance.

McCarthy said her school’s AI tool training helped her show kids proper use.

McCarthy said, “If I assert that AI is harmful and that children will become less intelligent, this is indeed true if we fail to educate them on how to utilize the tool.” “I consider it my duty as the adult present to assist them in navigating this future.”

Experts recommend using technology wisely.

ChatGPT changed educational AI perceptions in late 2022. Despite being banned nationwide, many schools have tried to teach it. Continued student abuse and overuse:

The survey found that 50% of instructors worry that children’s AI use may impede critical thinking and problem-solving.

Educators say AI helps spot student wrongdoing.

Colorado high school English teacher Darren Barkett claims the AI-generated homework lacks complicated sentences and grammatical faults. He said ChatGPT helps him schedule lessons, grade papers, and score multiple-choice tests.

Lindsay Johnson, an art teacher at a Chicago suburban middle school, said she only used AI approved by her school. We addressed data privacy. She says she just uses technology to boost kids’ confidence.

Johnson had her eighth-graders draw a famous person for their final test. Johnson taught students to finish their subject’s face and use generative AI for the background. After ensuring Canva met her district’s ChatGPT IT department’s privacy standards, she added AI.

“As an art instructor, my objective is to educate students about the various tools available and to demonstrate their functionalities,” he said. Many kids ignored the help. 50% of students said, ‘I possess a vision and will persist in its pursuit.’

SOURCE: AP

SEE ALSO:

iPhone 17 Pro – Premium Tech Meets Smart Financing via Bajaj Finserv

5 Key Factors for Digital Marketing Success with a Social Media Marketing

Apple Considers $14 Billion Acquisition of Perplexity AI to Strengthen AI Efforts