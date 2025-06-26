Microsoft Gets Sued Over Using Books for AI Training.

(CTN News) – A collection of authors has filed a lawsuit against Microsoft, alleging that the company utilized their works without their permission to train its Megatron artificial intelligence model.

The authors are calling for the company to pay them damages.

Microsoft was selected as the defendant in the case.

As claimed by Kai Bird, Jia Tolentino, Daniel Okrent, and a number of other individuals, Microsoft is suspected of employing illegal digital reproductions of the writers’ works to educate its artificial intelligence to respond to human instructions.

This accusation has been further supported by several other individuals.

The digital editions of the books were the ones that gave this information. Several high-stakes cases have been brought against technological companies, including Meta Platforms, Anthropic, and OpenAI, which is funded by Microsoft, for allegedly exploiting their material in artificial intelligence training.

These organizations have faced numerous lawsuits, including this particular one. The action that they took, which was presented to a federal court in New York on Tuesday, is one of the lawsuits that have been filed against these businesses.

Other copyright holders have filed similar lawsuits against these businesses. The lawsuit against Microsoft was filed the day after a federal judge in California ruled that Anthropic had made fair use of the material of authors to train its artificial intelligence systems in accordance with the copyright laws of the United States, but that the company may still be accountable for pirating their works.

The complaint was filed against Microsoft. Subsequent to the ruling made by the judge.

A complaint was filed against Microsoft.

It was the first time that the United States of America reached a ruling about the legality of accessing copyrighted resources for the purpose of training generative artificial intelligence without first obtaining permission. This decision was made in the United States of America.

Microsoft’s representatives were asked for comment on the issue, but they did not respond right away. With regard to the subject matter, the attorney who is representing the authors did not wish to provide any commentary.

Megatron is the name of an algorithm that provides text responses to user requests. According to the allegations that were mentioned by the authors in the complaint, Microsoft trained Megatron by using a collection of over 200,000 books that had been illegally taken.

Megatron was trained using this collection. Microsoft allegedly used the stolen dataset to develop a “computer model that is not only built on the work of thousands of creators and authors but also built to generate a wide range of expression that mimics the syntax, voice, and themes of the copyrighted works on which it was trained.”

This model is said to have been built to generate a wide variety of expressions using the stolen dataset. Within the claims that were made against the corporation, the data theft was one of the allegations. The lawsuit affirmed this assertion.

It has been argued by businesses operating in the technology industry that they make reasonable use of material that is protected by intellectual property rights to develop content that is both fresh and inventive. These companies also claim that paying copyright holders for their work would harm the rapidly growing AI industry.

The writers have requested that the court impose an injunction that would prevent Microsoft from infringing on their rights.

In addition, they have requested that the court award statutory damages of up to one hundred fifty thousand dollars for each work that Microsoft is alleged to have exploited. The court would impose restrictions on Microsoft’s ability to exploit their work.

SOURCE: ARY

SEE ALSO:

The Impact of ChatGPT and Other AI Tools on the Teaching Profession

5 Key Factors for Digital Marketing Success with a Social Media Marketing

Apple Considers $14 Billion Acquisition of Perplexity AI to Strengthen AI Efforts