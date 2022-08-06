SpaceX Raises Another $250 Million In Equity, Totaling $2 Billion In 2022 Funding

(CTN News) – SpaceX, the company owned by Elon Musk, raised $250 million in an equity round last month, the company disclosed in a filing made to the Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday. In 2022, it has raised $2 billion.

It is not specified where the funds came from, but it is noted in the filing that they came from five investors.

SpaceX did not disclose any changes in its valuation.

With SpaceX raising billions to fund two capital-intensive projects – the next-generation rocket Starship and its satellite internet network Starlink – The company’s value has soared.

During its previous equity round in May, its value reached $127 billion. $1.725 billion was raised in that raise.

SpaceX is currently working on the next milestone in the development of Starship – the first attempt to reach orbit with the rocket.

According to Musk, a successful orbital flight will probably occur between 1 and 12 months from now.

