How To Connect Two AirPods To One iPhone?

(CTN News) – Apple’s Audio Sharing feature lets two people listen to the same music with AirPods or Beats wireless headphones. You can talk to your partner without eavesdroppers, and your kids can avoid sharing earbuds.

Wireless headphones and iOS 14 or newer are required for this feature to work. You’ll need an iPhone 8 or later or an iPad fifth generation or later, as well as AirPods.

How to connect two headphones to one Apple device.

Start sharing content with your iOS device and AirPods or Beats.

In Control Center, on the Lock Screen, or in the app where you’re watching content or listening to music, tap the AirPlay button.

Tap Share Audio.

Share with someone who has AirPods or AirPods Pro, and have them keep their AirPods inside the case while they are near your Apple device. AirPods Max don’t need to be inside the case if the person you’re sharing with has them. Hold your Beats close to your device if you’re sharing with a Beats user.

On your screen, you should see your friend’s or family member’s headphones.

Tap Share Audio again.

That’s all! You can stop sharing content by tapping the checkmark next to the headphones you want to disconnect.

Audio sharing may not work if your device or headphones aren’t compatible.

Here’s what you need:

iPhone 8 and later

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation) and later

iPad Pro 11-inch

iPad Pro 10.5-inch

iPad Air (3rd generation) and later

iPad mini (5th generation) and later

iPad (5th generation) and later

iPod touch (7th generation)

Compatible headphones include:

AirPods Max

AirPods Pro

AirPods (1st generation) and later

Powerbeats

Solo Pro

Powerbeats Pro

Powerbeats3 Wireless

Beats Solo3 Wireless

Beats Studio3 Wireless

BeatsX

Beats Flex

Beats Fit Pro

Related CTN News: