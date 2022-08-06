Tech
How To Connect Two AirPods To One iPhone?
(CTN News) – Apple’s Audio Sharing feature lets two people listen to the same music with AirPods or Beats wireless headphones. You can talk to your partner without eavesdroppers, and your kids can avoid sharing earbuds.
Wireless headphones and iOS 14 or newer are required for this feature to work. You’ll need an iPhone 8 or later or an iPad fifth generation or later, as well as AirPods.
How to connect two headphones to one Apple device.
- Start sharing content with your iOS device and AirPods or Beats.
- In Control Center, on the Lock Screen, or in the app where you’re watching content or listening to music, tap the AirPlay button.
- Tap Share Audio.
- Share with someone who has AirPods or AirPods Pro, and have them keep their AirPods inside the case while they are near your Apple device. AirPods Max don’t need to be inside the case if the person you’re sharing with has them. Hold your Beats close to your device if you’re sharing with a Beats user.
- On your screen, you should see your friend’s or family member’s headphones.
- Tap Share Audio again.
That’s all! You can stop sharing content by tapping the checkmark next to the headphones you want to disconnect.
Audio sharing may not work if your device or headphones aren’t compatible.
Here’s what you need:
- iPhone 8 and later
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation) and later
- iPad Pro 11-inch
- iPad Pro 10.5-inch
- iPad Air (3rd generation) and later
- iPad mini (5th generation) and later
- iPad (5th generation) and later
- iPod touch (7th generation)
Compatible headphones include:
- AirPods Max
- AirPods Pro
- AirPods (1st generation) and later
- Powerbeats
- Solo Pro
- Powerbeats Pro
- Powerbeats3 Wireless
- Beats Solo3 Wireless
- Beats Studio3 Wireless
- BeatsX
- Beats Flex
- Beats Fit Pro
