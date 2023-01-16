The IQOO Neo7 Comes To India On February 16

(CTN News) – The IQOO Neo7 is a smartphone that was announced at MWC 2014 and it is equipped with a Dimensity 9000+ chipset, which was announced in October.

It is interesting to note that since then, we have seen both the SE version of the phone as well as the Racing variant join the family.

It is worth noting, however, that neither of these products are currently available outside of China.

In the upcoming days, this will all start to change, as the Vivo brand has announced the arrival of its iQOO Neo7 5G in India on February 16.

In the absence of official announcements from any other region, this promising smartphone might be launched for the first time in South-Asian countries as we have yet to hear anything official from any other area.

As far as footprint, screen size, battery capacity, and fast charging is concerned, there is no difference between the three iQOO Neo7 smartphones.

There is a big question in the market as to whether the vanilla version in China will be launched under the iQOO Neo7 5G moniker or if there will be something else in store for the Vivo-owned independent brand.

The Neo6 series has already experienced something similar – the flagship-tier Neo6 was kept exclusively in China and the Neo6 SE with an older Snapdragon 870 was introduced internationally without the “SE” in the name, whereas the Neo6 SE with a newer Snapdragon 880 was made available internationally.

The performance of the current Neo7 smartphones is better than it was in the past because they all feature a 4nm chipset with a CPU that has a single core of 3.1 GHz, storage that is supported by UFS 3.1, and RAM that is supported by LPDDR5.

Our big question is how much will the iQOO Neo7 cost, and we are expecting it to cost more than the current price tag of the eight-month-old model of the iQOO Neo6, which is INR27,999.

Will IQOO Neo7 come to Pakistan?

Vivo Iqoo U3 price in Pakistan is expected to start from 39,999 PKR. There will be in multiple variant of 6 GB RAM / 128 GB ROM and 8 GB RAM / 128 GB ROM with Vivo Iqoo U3. Vivo’s upcoming mobile Vivo Iqoo U3 is expected to launch on 28th Feby, 2021 in Pakistan.

SEE ALSO:

According To The Snitch, Sony Will Announce ‘Third Party Stuff’ Soon