Meta Stock Soars After Revenue Beat, Positive Outlook

(CTN News) – After-hours trading for Meta shares jumped more than 17% Wednesday after the tech giant beat Wall Street’s revenue and user growth forecasts.

Moreover, Meta provided positive first quarter guidance and said expenses for the full year will be lower than expected.

In the same quarter the year prior, Brought in 4% less revenue, but it didn’t lose more than investors expected, so Wall Street responded positively.

Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp reached 2 billion daily active users for the first time in December.

Despite a historically tough year in 2022, Meta is still the world’s most popular social network.

It’s still losing money on virtual and augmented reality.

It lost $4.27 billion last quarter, bringing its loss for the year to $13.71 billion. Last year, the unit made $2.15 billion, down from $2.27 billion in 2021.

Snapchat announced on Tuesday that its first-quarter revenue would fall 2%-10%. The company’s optimistic projections are an encouraging update.

Big picture: Wednesday’s earnings ended a year-long losing streak on Wall Street. In 2022, stock lost about 70% of its value.

Due to the slowdown in the ad market, investors were skeptical about how fast the company could build the metaverse.

Meta is focusing more heavily on artificial intelligence as a way to boost its advertising-based social media and messaging business.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg wants Meta to be a leader in generative AI and use it to generate images, videos, avatars, and 3D assets.

We were right to build these consumer products, focus on getting them to millions or billions of people, then focus on monetization beyond that,” he said.