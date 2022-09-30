How to Incorporate RSS feeds on Your Website – 3 Amazing Ways

Are you pondering over whether to incorporate RSS feeds into your website? If yes, then you are reading the right news article.

Looking at the marketing trends of the last couple of years, RSS feeds have become a powerful and reliable source of getting a hold of desired content. Apart from that, RSS feeds also help the website owners to improve user engagement, auto-update the latest content, and build an online reputation by enhancing the reader experience for the website visitors.

Marketers, brands, and business owners are incorporating RSS feed into their websites, as it helps them to connect with their target audience deeply. This, later on, contributes to bringing organic traffic to their website.

The bone of contention is how to incorporate RSS feed into your website. And to ease this entire issue, we have written this blog.

This blog discusses RSS feeds and three amazing ways to incorporate them into your website. So sit right here and read this blog till the end.

Super Efficient Ways To Incorporate RSS feeds On website.

There are so many ways to embed RSS feed on website. We have listed down some super efficient ways that can ease the entire process for you. So follow along and read this blog to learn more about it.

Using Social Media Aggregator Tools

The very first way to incorporate RSS feeds is any social media aggregator tool. In case you are not aware, social media aggregator is a tool that allows users to aggregate social media content in one place in a customizable way.

The best part about these tools is that they are code free. This means you can learn a new skill or hire a developer for your team. So even if you are a small business you can easily opt for these social media aggregator tools.

Apart from that, these tools also help you optimize the overall look of the widget. This means you have total control over how your feeds appear to your website visitors.

You can easily change the width and height of your widget. Apart from that, you can also change the fonts’ color and size. On top of that, you can also add a banner to your widget. This way, you can highlight the ongoing marketing campaign.

Using the moderation panel of these tools, you can easily remove the content you do not want to showcase on the widget. The robust analytics of such tools helps you to examine the engagement happening on your page.

What we love the most about these tools is that they are compatible with 20+ CMS platforms including WordPress. So even if you own a Wix or an HTML website, you can effortlessly use these tools.

RSS Feed Plugins

Although WordPress comes with an inbuilt RSS resource, but it does not allow you to customize the overall appearance of the widget. For example, you cannot have social buttons and thumbnail to your feeds.

But some plugins helps you to solve this problem.

In case you own a WordPress website, you can use a WordPress plugin to incorporate RSS feeds on a website. These plugins allow you to fetch content from other websites, third-party sources, and other blogs. You can also import such content as blog posts in WordPress and store them in your database.

With the help of the RSS Feed plugins, you can enhance your WordPress website’s overall look and feel. For example, you can change the themes and layouts to align with your brand image.

Shopify RSS Plugin

Shopify is an extremely popular eCommerce website. And as a business owner, you must keep your visitors hooked to your Shopify website.

If you own a Shopify Store, using RSS feeds on your store is your safest and most favorable bet. You can easily add some lively content around your product with RSS feeds. This will allow you to showcase some industry-related news and promote your content.

Suppose you own an apparel store on Shopify. You can aggregate blogs, product reviews, etc, and showcase them on your RSS widget.

You can also add a customized call-to-action button on your feed to make your products easily shoppable. This will help you to increase the conversion rate of your website instantly.

Wrapping Up

Now that, you are fully aware of RSS feeds and how to incorporate them into your website, you can easily leverage its benefits. An RSS feed on your website not only increases traffic but also serves as another channel for brand awareness.

The cherry on the cake here is that RSS feeds also help you save time on content creation.

No matter what the online fake marketing guru says, RSS still has major relevance to the current marketing scenario.

So don’t wait anymore. Use the ways mentioned above to incorporate RSS feed on website and watch it grow.