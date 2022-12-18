Connect with us

PlayStation Store Is Now Offering a Highly Rated Horror Game For Only $0.59 On The PS4
New IOS 16.2 Has Advanced Data Protection And Apple Music Sing

Baldur's Gate III Introduces D&D's Most Controversial Paladin Subclass In The Coolest Possible Manner

You Can Get The Galaxy Watch 5 For $155 If You Trade In Any Smartwatch

This Holiday, Epic Games Is Giving Away 15 Free Games

Elon Musk Re-Activates Journalists' Twitter Accounts

SpaceX Launches 'SWOT' Mission To Orbit To Explore Ocean Secrets

Elon Musk's Suspension Of Journalists Exacerbates Global Conflict

Now That Twitter Is Dead, Here's How To Stay In The Know

Try a Galaxy Fold And You'll Never Look Back

The Oppo Find N2 Flip Is Thinner, Lighter, And Has a Better Screen

Elon Musk Suspends Journalists Accounts On Twitter

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried Arrested in the Bahamas after US Files Charges

The Galaxy A14's Key Specs Have Been Revealed

The Vivo S16 Lineup Is Coming On December 22

Apple And U2's Strange Relationship Explained

Twitter To Shut Down Its Newsletter Platform 'Revue' In January

Instagram Introduces New 'Notes' Feature

TikTok Video Downloader Helps You Download TikTok Videos Without a Watermark

Elon Musk's Jet Tracking Bot Suspended On Twitter

PlayStation Store Is Now Offering a Highly Rated Horror Game For Only $0.59 On The PS4

Published

2 hours ago

on

(CTN News) – With the help of a new PlayStation Store sale, a highly-rated horror game is now available for just $0.59 for a limited time.

There are hundreds of PS4 games being offered at a discount right now as we approach Christmas and the larger holiday season.

There are many deals that are aimed at filler games or are not that impressive in terms of the deals they offer. Having said that, if you are willing to sift through all of the junk to find the deals, then there are plenty of steals to be had. Sagebrush is currently on sale for just $0.59 and will continue to be on sale until December 22nd.

Sagebrush is a first-person narrative adventure video game with horror elements that was developed and published by Redact Games in 2018.

Metacritic gives the game a 79 out of 100, which is an acceptable score, but not a great one. There is, however, a greater ratio of positive reviews on Steam than critical reviews.

According to 163 user reviews, 94 percent of them are positive. As a result, the game has a very high rating on Steam, which means that it is pretty popular. As you can see from the trailer below, it’s also quite a unique game.

Sagebrush is a short-form first-person narrative adventure game about exploring the compound of an apocalyptic Millennium cult in remote New Mexico years after they collectively took their lives in a mass suicide event,” describes the official blurb about the game.

You will play Sagebrush as you investigate the long-abandoned Black Sage Ranch, the former residence of Perfect Heaven, an PlayStation apocalyptic cult that was formed under the guiding hand of the prophet Father James in the early 1990s.

According to one of the user reviews that were referred to above, this is a very enjoyable, very unsettling, and very thought-provoking horror game.

There is a strong narrative component in Sagebrush, so if PlayStation you’re looking for overt scares or threats and are put off by walking simulators, Sagebrush is not for you.

In spite of this, if you enjoy exploring an open environment at your own pace, watching a gradually unfolding narrative, and experiencing an unsettling atmosphere of dread, it’s definitely worth checking out.”

You can find a complete collection of all the latest stories, rumors, leaks, speculations, as well as all of the latest PlayStation deals like this one here.

Alternatively, if you prefer, simply click through to the relevant links right below for more coverage of all things PlayStation.

As a result, for now, please do not hesitate to leave a comment or two to let us know what you think. Could you please let me know if you are going to purchase this for $0.59?

