PlayStation Store Is Now Offering a Highly Rated Horror Game For Only $0.59 On The PS4

(CTN News) – With the help of a new PlayStation Store sale, a highly-rated horror game is now available for just $0.59 for a limited time.

There are hundreds of PS4 games being offered at a discount right now as we approach Christmas and the larger holiday season.

There are many deals that are aimed at filler games or are not that impressive in terms of the deals they offer. Having said that, if you are willing to sift through all of the junk to find the deals, then there are plenty of steals to be had. Sagebrush is currently on sale for just $0.59 and will continue to be on sale until December 22nd.

Sagebrush is a first-person narrative adventure video game with horror elements that was developed and published by Redact Games in 2018.

Metacritic gives the game a 79 out of 100, which is an acceptable score, but not a great one. There is, however, a greater ratio of positive reviews on Steam than critical reviews.

According to 163 user reviews, 94 percent of them are positive. As a result, the game has a very high rating on Steam, which means that it is pretty popular. As you can see from the trailer below, it’s also quite a unique game.

Sagebrush is a short-form first-person narrative adventure game about exploring the compound of an apocalyptic Millennium cult in remote New Mexico years after they collectively took their lives in a mass suicide event,” describes the official blurb about the game.

You will play Sagebrush as you investigate the long-abandoned Black Sage Ranch, the former residence of Perfect Heaven, an PlayStation apocalyptic cult that was formed under the guiding hand of the prophet Father James in the early 1990s.

According to one of the user reviews that were referred to above, this is a very enjoyable, very unsettling, and very thought-provoking horror game.

There is a strong narrative component in Sagebrush, so if PlayStation you’re looking for overt scares or threats and are put off by walking simulators, Sagebrush is not for you.

In spite of this, if you enjoy exploring an open environment at your own pace, watching a gradually unfolding narrative, and experiencing an unsettling atmosphere of dread, it’s definitely worth checking out.”

You can find a complete collection of all the latest stories, rumors, leaks, speculations, as well as all of the latest PlayStation deals like this one here.

Alternatively, if you prefer, simply click through to the relevant links right below for more coverage of all things PlayStation.

As a result, for now, please do not hesitate to leave a comment or two to let us know what you think. Could you please let me know if you are going to purchase this for $0.59?

SEE ALSO:

New IOS 16.2 Has Advanced Data Protection And Apple Music Sing