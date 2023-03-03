For a Price, Snapchat’s Snapstreaks Are Getting More Flexible

(CTN News) – The Snapchat feature called Snapstreaks, which tracks how long you have traded daily snaps with a friend over a period of time, is going to be a lot more lenient in the near future.

It seems that the company is in the process of testing a feature that will allow users to restore broken streaks in a short blog post.

A new feature that we’re testing today will let you reignite the spark and restore one streak for free with just one tap, which means you’ll be able to take a break and reignite the spark whenever you want.

It’s likely that those keen-eyed individuals have spotted a key qualifier in Snap’s statement, and this is that the company is saying that you will be able to restore only one streak for free right now.

TechCrunch reports that after the first streak is restored, users will have to pay $0.99 for every streak that is restored.

If, on the other hand, you’d like to be able to pause streaks on Snapchat Plus, the company’s $3.99 premium subscription service introduced last year, whenever you’re going to be busy or without an internet connection, then a “freeze” feature will soon be available.

A new version of that feature is “coming soon,” Snap said in a statement.

Together, it appears that these new features are Snap’s attempt to monetize one of Snapchat’s most engaging features (and so following a trend in social media companies that has seen Twitter push its subscription push as well as Meta’s paid verification) in order to increase its revenue.

The Snapchat users we spoke to in 2019 were so eager to keep streaks going that they had even emailed the company with the intention of trying to restore them.

At the time, Snap was sometimes willing to comply with these requests, at least for a short period of time.

According to Business Insider, the news that Snap is planning to charge users to restore streaks had been reported before the official announcement was made.

Despite a falling stock price and broader economic uncertainty, the company has launched the feature less than a year after it laid off 20 percent of its workforce due to a falling share price and broader economic uncertainties.

It was reported at the end of January that over two million users were paying for Snapchat Plus, a feature that allows you to pin conversations with a chosen contact to the top of your inbox and provide you with a unique app icon.

