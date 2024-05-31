Google News Down for Several Users Globally

(CTN News) – Google News is now experiencing an inexplicable outage, which has taken the site offline for millions of users globally.

According to DownDetector, the news aggregator is currently experiencing an outage on its desktop page, iOS, and Android apps. While some users say that Search is also affected, I have been unable to replicate this myself.

Reports of Google News Outage Emerge

Reports of site issues began at 7:59 ET/12:59 pm BST today, May 31, and Google has yet to make an official declaration about the cause of the problem.

Users across the United States, including Ohio and Florida, are experiencing issues, as are staff members in the United Kingdom, ranging from London (where I am headquartered) to Manchester. Other regions, such as India, Canada, and continental Europe, are also experiencing problems.

Google News and Google Discover are affected.

Google Discover also appears to be suffering, with cached older information being resurfaced. We don’t know when this issue will be addressed, but considering the breadth of Google’s news service, this outage is likely to affect literally millions of people right now.

Of course, many users have taken to X to confirm that the service is indeed down, with a few jokes tossed in for good measure.

The fact that Google News is broken feels very ominous. May 31, 2024.

This has not been a nice week for Google. Recently, over 2,500 pages of API documentation were made public, revealing details about Google’s search algorithm. Liz Reid, the company’s head of search, stated in a blog post that Google’s new AI Overview tool provided questionable responses to user concerns, which went viral on social media.

“We hold ourselves to a high standard, as do our users, so we expect and appreciate the feedback, and take it seriously,” she stated.

CTN News has asked Google for a response to the current Google News outage, and we will update this page if/when we hear one.