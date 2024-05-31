Connect with us

Tech

Google News Down for Several Users Globally
Advertisement

Tech

Geekzilla Podcast: A Shelter for Patriotic Geeks

Tech

CapCut's Meteoric Rise: Leading Video Editing App Amid TikTok Ban Speculations

Tech

OpenAI GPT-4o Advanced Features Now Free for All ChatGPT Users

Tech

Microsoft Introduces Suggested Replies for Connected Android Phones

Tech

Why Construction Site Security Guard is Essential

Tech

PwC Becomes Largest Customer and First Reseller of OpenAI's Enterprise Product

Tech

OpenAI Thwarts Covert Influence Operations Using ChatGPT in 4 Countries

Tech

On Android, Google Chrome Introduces 'Minimized Custom Tabs'

Tech

ERR_CACHE_MISS: How to Fix in Chrome In Easy Steps

Tech

What is Pi123 ? All the Information You Need

Tech

Brook Taube Wells Notice - Everything You Need to Know

Tech

Cyber Sentinel: Global Law Enforcement Taking Down "The World's Largest Botnet"

Tech

Ticketmaster Data Breach: Hacking Group Claims Access to Details of 560 Million Customers

Tech

Google Announces $2 Billion Investment In Malaysia

Tech

Apple to Open First Store in Malaysia Amid Growing Focus on Asia

Tech

YouTube Launches Over 75 In-Browser Games: What You Need To Know

Tech

Spotify Raises Fees In France To The Highest In Europe

Tech

Telegram May Be Adversely Affected By EU DSA

Tech

Meta Eliminates Chinese And Israeli Influence Accounts Powered By AI

Tech

Google News Down for Several Users Globally

Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Published

8 seconds ago

on

Google News Down for Several Users Globally

(CTN News) – Google News is now experiencing an inexplicable outage, which has taken the site offline for millions of users globally.

According to DownDetector, the news aggregator is currently experiencing an outage on its desktop page, iOS, and Android apps. While some users say that Search is also affected, I have been unable to replicate this myself.

Reports of Google News Outage Emerge

Reports of site issues began at 7:59 ET/12:59 pm BST today, May 31, and Google has yet to make an official declaration about the cause of the problem.

Users across the United States, including Ohio and Florida, are experiencing issues, as are staff members in the United Kingdom, ranging from London (where I am headquartered) to Manchester. Other regions, such as India, Canada, and continental Europe, are also experiencing problems.

Google News and Google Discover are affected.

Google Discover also appears to be suffering, with cached older information being resurfaced. We don’t know when this issue will be addressed, but considering the breadth of Google’s news service, this outage is likely to affect literally millions of people right now.

Of course, many users have taken to X to confirm that the service is indeed down, with a few jokes tossed in for good measure.

The fact that Google News is broken feels very ominous. May 31, 2024.

This has not been a nice week for Google. Recently, over 2,500 pages of API documentation were made public, revealing details about Google’s search algorithm. Liz Reid, the company’s head of search, stated in a blog post that Google’s new AI Overview tool provided questionable responses to user concerns, which went viral on social media.

“We hold ourselves to a high standard, as do our users, so we expect and appreciate the feedback, and take it seriously,” she stated.

CTN News has asked Google for a response to the current Google News outage, and we will update this page if/when we hear one.
Related Topics:
Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Arsi Mughal is a staff writer at CTN News, delivering insightful and engaging content on a wide range of topics. With a knack for clear and concise writing, he crafts articles that resonate with readers. Arsi's pieces are well-researched, informative, and presented in a straightforward manner, making complex subjects accessible to a broad audience. His writing style strikes the perfect balance between professionalism and casual approachability, ensuring an enjoyable reading experience.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Advertise here

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

https://www.ibommas-movie.com

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies