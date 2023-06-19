Microsoft Edge Video Backgrounds Enabled And Disabled

(CTN News) – Is it getting tiring to open Microsoft Edge tabs and see the same dull background every time? You’ve come to the right place.

There is a daily image and video background that appears in Microsoft Edge every day. As you browse the web, you can enable this feature and watch a variety of videos on your screen as you do so.

It is possible you already have this feature enabled, and would like to return to a simpler look for your background. Here, we will show you how to enable and disable video backgrounds in Microsoft Edge.

In Microsoft Edge, you can enable a video background by following these steps

In Microsoft Edge, you may find that seeing the same setup on a daily basis can leave you feeling bored or uninspired.

With the use of video backgrounds, you are able to experience browsing in a more engaging and fun way. I’m happy to say that it is very easy to enable a video background in Microsoft Edge. This feature can be enabled by following the steps below:

You will be prompted to launch Microsoft Edge. Choose Edit Background from the drop-down menu that appears when you click on the page settings icon in the top-right corner. Once you have chosen the video you want to use as your background, you will need to click the Apply button. The video backgrounds can be included in daily rotation if you scroll down and click the Change new background daily button.

You can also add video backgrounds to the daily rotation by turning on the option.

What you need to do to disable the video background in Microsoft Edge

Microsoft Edge allows you to disable the video background feature if you wish to enjoy a minimalist browsing experience in the browser by following these steps:

Click on the Microsoft Edge icon. Go to the top-right corner of the page and select the Settings icon, then choose Edit Background from the menu. In order to change the background image, either choose one and click apply, or go to Background and toggle the image.

With Edge, you can customize the way you browse the web

Having video backgrounds while browsing is a fun feature that you can use to encourage productivity while browsing at your leisure.

I hope that the instructions mentioned above will help you enable that feature in no time at all. Furthermore, if you ever miss having a simple setup, you can easily disable the feature in the future if you miss it.

Besides these features, Microsoft Edge also offers a lot of other features that can be used to spice up your browsing experience.

SEE ALSO:

Using Meta To Reverse Covid’s Misinformation Measures