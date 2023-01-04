Thailand’s New Year Holidays Reported 6,992 Drunk-Driving Cases In 6 Days

(CTN NEWS) – BANGKOK – Thailand must take significant action against the wrongdoers because there were 6,992 drunk driving incidents in six days over the New Year holidays, according to the director-general of the Probation Department.

According to the department’s director-general, Weerakit Harnpariphan, probation was mandated by the courts in 6,992 drunk driving cases from December 29, 2022, until January 3, 2023.

Of the 7,277 cases where probation was imposed during the same time period, they made up 96.08% of the total.

Additionally, there were 270 instances of driving under the influence of drugs (3.71% of all cases) and 15 occurrences of dangerous driving (0.21% of all cases).

The Probation Department values strong law enforcement in Thailand, according to Mr. Weerakit.

Infractions included reporting to probation officials, having their licenses suspended, attending classes on traffic rules, and providing social services, such as assistance with hospital services and care for accident victims and individuals with disabilities, in line with court orders.

According to the director-general, the measures would deter such drivers from committing their offenses again.

