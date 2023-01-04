Connect with us

News

Thailand's New Year Holidays Reported 6,992 Drunk-Driving Cases In 6 Days
Advertisement

News Asia News World News

"Deportation Will Not Stop Him": French-Palestinian Human Rights Lawyer

Ukraine War News

Russia: Ukraine Targeted Its Troops Over Cellphone Use

Tech News

Walter Cunningham, Member Of The 1st Crewed Apollo 7 Mission, Dead At 90

News

Bangkok’s New Train Terminus Will Officially Open On January 19th

News

China Threatens Retaliation Over Restrictions On Chinese Tourists Entering Other Countries

News

Indian Tourists Cancel Trips to Thailand After their Govt Requires Them to Pass a COVID Test

News

Thailand Records a Decline in the Sale of Used Homes

Sports News

Brazilian Soccer Player Pelé Buried At The Cemetery In Santos

News News Asia

4 Killed After Helicopters Collide in Sydney Australia

News Northern Thailand

Fisherman Catches the Dead Body of a 21-Year-Old Woman

News

McCarthy Is Rejected a Second Time

News News Asia

South Korea, US Discuss Nuclear Assets Over Pyongyang Missile Threats

News

Thailand Records 218 Killed, 1664 Traffic Accidents, 4300 Drunk Drivers in 4 Days

News

IMF Predicts Thailand and Southeast Asian Countries Will Suffer From Recession this Year

News

1.3 Million Tesla Cars Delivered in 2022, Up 40% From Last Year

News

Morocco Bans Chinese Tourists Over COVID Outbreak

News

Watch Bajwa And Mehwish Hayat, Mahira Khan, Sajal Ali, and Kubra Khan Video

Sports News

Former Tennis Player Martina Navratilova Diagnosed With Stage 1 Throat And Breast Cancer

Ukraine War News

Ukrainian Rocket Strike Kills 63 Russian Forces: Moscow

News

Thailand’s New Year Holidays Reported 6,992 Drunk-Driving Cases In 6 Days

Published

10 mins ago

on

Thailand's New Year Holidays Reported 6,992 Drunk-Driving Cases In 6 Days

(CTN NEWS) – BANGKOK – Thailand must take significant action against the wrongdoers because there were 6,992 drunk driving incidents in six days over the New Year holidays, according to the director-general of the Probation Department.

According to the department’s director-general, Weerakit Harnpariphan, probation was mandated by the courts in 6,992 drunk driving cases from December 29, 2022, until January 3, 2023.

Of the 7,277 cases where probation was imposed during the same time period, they made up 96.08% of the total.
Mandatory Blood Tests Proposed for Drunk Drivers in Thailand

/ GETTY IMAGE

Additionally, there were 270 instances of driving under the influence of drugs (3.71% of all cases) and 15 occurrences of dangerous driving (0.21% of all cases).

The Probation Department values strong law enforcement in Thailand, according to Mr. Weerakit.

Infractions included reporting to probation officials, having their licenses suspended, attending classes on traffic rules, and providing social services, such as assistance with hospital services and care for accident victims and individuals with disabilities, in line with court orders.

Weerakit Harnpariphan, department director-general, said courts ordered probation for 6,992 drunk-driving cases from Dec 29, 2022, to Jan 3, 2023.

According to the director-general, the measures would deter such drivers from committing their offenses again.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

“Deportation Will Not Stop Him”: French-Palestinian Human Rights Lawyer

Russia: Ukraine Targeted Its Troops Over Cellphone Use

Bangkok’s New Train Terminus Will Officially Open On January 19th
Related Topics:
Continue Reading