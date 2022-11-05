Jay-Z & Jeff Bezos Both are Considering in Buying the Washington Commanders: Sources

(CTN News) – Business moguls Jay-Z and Jeff Bezos are discussing a potential joint venture. According to two people with knowledge of the discussions, the founders of Roc Nation and Amazon are considering a possible combined offer for the Washington Commanders.

It’s unclear whether the two have already discussed the subject with Dan Snyder and Tanya Snyder, the NFL team’s current owners.

An insider who knew the situation earlier on Thursday told CNN that Jeff Bezos was thinking about purchasing the squad.

The Snyders said on Wednesday that they were considering selling the franchise and that they had retained Bank of America Securities “to evaluate possible deals.”

A Commanders spokeswoman declined to comment on the Amazon founder’s potential interest in the team when contacted and said that “we are not commenting on who has or has not shown interest.”

CNN has contacted Roc Nation for comment. When contacted by CNN on Thursday, the NFL chose not to respond.

Jay-Z and Jeff Bezos have close links to the sports world. The Brooklyn Nets were formerly a part-ownership of Jay-Z, and his agency, Roc Nation Sports, represents numerous NFL players.

Jay-Z and the NFL teamed up for a social justice campaign in 2019 to raise awareness of important topics, including criminal justice reform and educational and economic progress. This was at the same time when Colin Kaepernick’s activism was making ripples in the sport.

In contrast, this year, Amazon and the NFL engaged in a successful streaming arrangement that has benefited both organizations.

The collaboration “exceeded all of our goals for viewership,” according to Jay Marine, director of sports at Prime Video, who noted that it resulted in “the largest three hours for US Prime sign-ups ever in Amazon history.”

How much business connections would be handled in the event of a potential acquisition is unknown.

A House Oversight Committee looking into the Commanders owner accused him of creating a “toxic workplace” and running “a shadow probe to target his accusers, cast the blame on others, and influence the NFL’s own internal study” months before the prospective sale of the Commanders.

The NFL fined the Commanders $10 million due to an internal inquiry conducted by attorney Beth Wilkinson last year, and Snyder gave his wife administrative power over the team. Snyder has refuted the charges.

The potential sale has been hailed as “a welcome development for the club, its past and current workers, and its many fans” by attorneys Lisa Banks and Debra Katz, representing more than 40 former employees who have accused Snyder of improper workplace behaviour.

Related CTN News:

Elon Musk Orders Twitter to Cut Infrastructure Costs by $1 Billion: Report