Connect with us

Business

Oil Climbs as Dollar Slips, and Supply Fears Keep a lid on Gains
Advertisement

Business

Bank Of England Makes Biggest Interest Rate Hike In 30 Years And Warns Of A Long Recession

Business

Opposition Parties Vow to End Alcohol Oligopoly in Thailand

Business

The Amazon Corporate Team Isn't Hiring

Business

Rates On Mortgage Dip Back Below 7%

Business

Roku Beats Q3 Estimates, But Stock Plummets

Business

Why taking Loan for Business is a Good Idea?

Business

An Introduction to KYC: What it is and Why it Matters

Business

What Makes Now the Right Time for a Forex Brokerage

Business Cryptocurrency

Reasons to Use a Crypto Payment Gateway

Business

Trump Lawyers Claim Clarence Thomas Played a Key Role In Delaying The Certification Of The 2020 Election

Business

Stock Market Vitals

Business

The Delta Pilots Have Voted On Strike Authorization

Business

AMD Analyst Surprised By Weakness In Q3 Earnings: What To Watch

Business

How to Choose Best Paypal Forex Broker

Business

Biden Talks Windfall Tax On Oil Companies, Paints Them As War Profiteers

Business

Pilots Of Delta Air Lines Vote To Authorize a Strike. No Effect On Flights For Now

Business

In 2022, Starbucks Will Finally Open Its Doors To The General Public On Halloween.

Business

Blackstone owns the Majority of Emerson's $14 Billion Climate Technology Unit

Business

Elon Musk Aims Quick To Disrupt Twitter With Job-cutting Plans.

Business

Oil Climbs as Dollar Slips, and Supply Fears Keep a lid on Gains

Published

43 seconds ago

on

Oil Climbs as Dollar Slips, and Supply Fears Keep a lid on Gains

(CTN News)  – Despite economic worries and China’s COVID outbreaks, oil prices were held back on Friday as the currency weakened and supply issues persisted.

At 07:40 GMT, Brent oil futures were up $1.84, or 1.9%, to $96.51 a barrel. The contract is expected to increase by more than 0.5% per week.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for the United States was trading at $90.11 a barrel, up $1.94, or 2.2%, and on pace to post a weekly rise of more than 2%.

As the dollar fell, both contracts increased. A declining dollar makes oil more affordable for consumers using other currencies, which increases demand.

Demand worries weighed on the market, but supply is still anticipated to remain tight due to the impending initiation of European oil embargoes against Russian oil and a decline in U.S. crude stocks.

According to Warren Patterson, director of commodities strategy at ING, “the increasingly bleak economic picture is presenting some significant headwinds to the oil market, and without the production restrictions announced by OPEC+ back in October, we would probably be trading at considerably lower levels.”

The OPEC+ cutbacks have achieved short-term market stability, but this is expected to alter if the EU imposes an embargo on Russian oil starting in February for refined products and next month for crude.

As the world’s largest oil user, worries about a recession in the United States increased on Thursday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said it was “extremely early” to consider stopping interest rate rises.

The threat of more rate increases “diminished chances of a pickup in demand,” according to analysts at ANZ Research.

On Thursday, the Bank of England issued a warning, stating that it believes the UK has entered a recession and that the country’s economy may not develop for another two years.

According to ANZ analysts, people driving fewer miles and Amazon warning of decreased sales are two indicators of poor demand in Europe and the United States, which might reduce the distillation market.

Saudi Arabia reduced its December official selling prices (OSPs) for its flagship Arab Light oil to Asia by 40 cents, bringing the premium above the Oman/Dubai average to $5.45 per barrel, underscoring worries about demand.

The reduction followed trade source predictions, predicated on a deteriorating outlook for Chinese demand.

As the number of cases reached its highest level since August on Thursday, China maintained its severe COVID-19 limits.

Related CTN News:

Bank Of England Makes Biggest Interest Rate Hike In 30 Years And Warns Of A Long Recession

Oil Prices Fell in Early Trade in U.S. Crude Oil Stocks, Stronger Dollar

Petrol Prices Impact Heavily on Asia Stock Markets in 2022
Related Topics:
Continue Reading