Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Is Up 2.73% Over The Past 30 Days: Is There Trouble Ahead?
Courtyard By Marriott In Tiruchirappalli

Oil Climbs as Dollar Slips, and Supply Fears Keep a lid on Gains

Bank Of England Makes Biggest Interest Rate Hike In 30 Years And Warns Of A Long Recession

Opposition Parties Vow to End Alcohol Oligopoly in Thailand

The Amazon Corporate Team Isn't Hiring

Rates On Mortgage Dip Back Below 7%

Roku Beats Q3 Estimates, But Stock Plummets

Why taking Loan for Business is a Good Idea?

An Introduction to KYC: What it is and Why it Matters

What Makes Now the Right Time for a Forex Brokerage

Reasons to Use a Crypto Payment Gateway

Trump Lawyers Claim Clarence Thomas Played a Key Role In Delaying The Certification Of The 2020 Election

Stock Market Vitals

The Delta Pilots Have Voted On Strike Authorization

AMD Analyst Surprised By Weakness In Q3 Earnings: What To Watch

How to Choose Best Paypal Forex Broker

Biden Talks Windfall Tax On Oil Companies, Paints Them As War Profiteers

Pilots Of Delta Air Lines Vote To Authorize a Strike. No Effect On Flights For Now

In 2022, Starbucks Will Finally Open Its Doors To The General Public On Halloween.

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Is Up 2.73% Over The Past 30 Days: Is There Trouble Ahead?

Published

1 hour ago

on

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Is Up 2.73% Over The Past 30 Days: Is There Trouble Ahead?

(CTN News) – In the past 24 hours, Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) has seen 4.54 million shares traded, and its beta value currently stands at 0.81.

Based on the company’s recent per share price level of $10.86 trading at -$3.45 or -24.07% at last check, it is valued at $3.16B. It indicates a discount of -67.03% from its 52-week high price of $18.14 and a discount of -16.48% from its 52-week low price of $12.65.

We observe that the company’s average trading volume for the last 10-days is 1.15 million shares, which gives us 1.51 million shares if we extend that period to three months.

Analysts have rated Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) as Overweight, with an average rating of 2.30.

Out of 9 analysts covering the stock, 0 gave a Sell rating and 0 suggested Overweight. Five analysts have rated the stock as a Hold, while four have recommended it as a Buy.

It was not recommended as Underweight by any analyst. For the current quarter, the company is expected to make $0.23 per share.

Information about Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

VIAV lost -24.07% during the last session to end the week in the red, while it reached its week-high on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the stock touched $10.86, adding 28.88% to its value. In the past five days, Viavi Solutions Inc.’s shares have moved -3.70% versus their year-to-date performance.

VIAV (NASDAQ:VIAV) showed a performance of 2.73% over the past 30 days. It takes 5.44 days to cover the short interest of 8.65 million shares sold short.

According to analysts, the stock is expected to rise 33.82% from its current value to $16.41 by year-end.

In terms of price targets, analysts have placed the stock at a low of $13.00 and a high of $22.00. A drop to the projected high would result in a loss of -102.58%, and a drop to the projected low would result in a loss of -19.71%.

Estimates and forecasts for Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV)

Statistics show that Viavi Solutions Inc.’s score is below that of its competitors. Shares of the company lost -2.79% of their value in the past six months, showing an annual growth rate of 1.05% while that of the industry is 10.70.

Additionally, the company raised its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. It is estimated that revenue growth will increase by 0.20% this year compared to last year.

Six industry analysts have set an average figure of $310.2 million for the company’s current quarter revenue. According to 6 analysts, the company will make revenue of $332.68 million in the next quarter that ends in December 2022.

Taking a look at the company’s earnings over the past five years and over the next five years, we find a -37.00% annual earnings growth rate.

The company’s earnings growth rate in 2022 is predicted to be around -76.50%, while its earnings growth in the next five years is estimated to be 15.00%.

