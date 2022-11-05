Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Is Up 2.73% Over The Past 30 Days: Is There Trouble Ahead?

(CTN News) – In the past 24 hours, Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) has seen 4.54 million shares traded, and its beta value currently stands at 0.81.

Based on the company’s recent per share price level of $10.86 trading at -$3.45 or -24.07% at last check, it is valued at $3.16B. It indicates a discount of -67.03% from its 52-week high price of $18.14 and a discount of -16.48% from its 52-week low price of $12.65.

We observe that the company’s average trading volume for the last 10-days is 1.15 million shares, which gives us 1.51 million shares if we extend that period to three months.

Analysts have rated Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) as Overweight, with an average rating of 2.30.

Out of 9 analysts covering the stock, 0 gave a Sell rating and 0 suggested Overweight. Five analysts have rated the stock as a Hold, while four have recommended it as a Buy.

It was not recommended as Underweight by any analyst. For the current quarter, the company is expected to make $0.23 per share.

Information about Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

VIAV lost -24.07% during the last session to end the week in the red, while it reached its week-high on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the stock touched $10.86, adding 28.88% to its value. In the past five days, Viavi Solutions Inc.’s shares have moved -3.70% versus their year-to-date performance.

VIAV (NASDAQ:VIAV) showed a performance of 2.73% over the past 30 days. It takes 5.44 days to cover the short interest of 8.65 million shares sold short.

According to analysts, the stock is expected to rise 33.82% from its current value to $16.41 by year-end.

In terms of price targets, analysts have placed the stock at a low of $13.00 and a high of $22.00. A drop to the projected high would result in a loss of -102.58%, and a drop to the projected low would result in a loss of -19.71%.

Estimates and forecasts for Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV)

Statistics show that Viavi Solutions Inc.’s score is below that of its competitors. Shares of the company lost -2.79% of their value in the past six months, showing an annual growth rate of 1.05% while that of the industry is 10.70.

Additionally, the company raised its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. It is estimated that revenue growth will increase by 0.20% this year compared to last year.

Six industry analysts have set an average figure of $310.2 million for the company’s current quarter revenue. According to 6 analysts, the company will make revenue of $332.68 million in the next quarter that ends in December 2022.

Taking a look at the company’s earnings over the past five years and over the next five years, we find a -37.00% annual earnings growth rate.

The company’s earnings growth rate in 2022 is predicted to be around -76.50%, while its earnings growth in the next five years is estimated to be 15.00%.

