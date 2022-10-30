Connect with us

Tech

Dogecoin Surged More than 70% After Elon Musk Takeover to Twitter
Advertisement

Tech

How to World of Warcraft Download on Windows 10 - Latest version

Tech

An Update On SEGA's "Super Game" Scheduled For 2026

Tech

Google Doodle For Halloween Features a Ghoul Duel Between Two Ghouls

Tech

Modern Warfare 2 Players Are Having Issues With NVIDIA's 526.47 Driver

Business Tech

How Digital Transformation Helps Business?

Tech

Runescape Rare items Making Tips for Beginners!

Tech

Do iPhones Sold In The US Also Feature a USB-C Charging Port?

Tech

Fortnite 2022: How To Find Jack-o-Lanterns

Tech

In MW2, HOW To Check KD

Tech

Pokemon Go: Getting Zorua And Zoroark

Tech

bit index AI App

Tech

Amazon Earnings Preview: Amazon Stock Plummets ahead of Q3 earnings

Tech

Why Sales Intelligence Is Crucial to Your Marketing Strategy

News Tech

Elon Musk Takes Control of Twitter, Top 3 Executives Sacked

Tech

Using Pokemon Go's Halloween Costume Trick, Players Can Catch Gengar Outside Of Raids

Tech

Pixel 6a Is Still Available For $299

Tech

The Meta Project Is In Trouble

Tech

Elon Musk Owns Twitter Now, Makes Official Announcement

Tech

Metaverse Only has 3 Years to Live Despite Being Worth $13 Billion, Says Experts

Tech

Dogecoin Surged More than 70% After Elon Musk Takeover to Twitter

Published

12 seconds ago

on

Dogecoin Surged More than 70% After Elon Musk Takeover to Twitter

(CTN News) – After Elon Musk finalized a $44 billion agreement to acquire Twitter last week, Dogecoin saw a spike of more than 70% on Saturday, extending gains from this week.

The CEO of Tesla Inc (TSLA.O), a fervent supporter of cryptocurrencies, has significantly impacted dogecoin and bitcoin values.

Early this year, Tesla began taking dogecoin as payment for its products. Musk’s recently established perfume line now accepts Dogecoin.

The cryptocurrency exchange Binance, which contributed $500 million to Musk’s acquisition of Twitter, claimed to be formulating ideas for how blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies may benefit Twitter.

Under previous CEO Jack Dorsey, a Bitcoin supporter, and co-founder Evan Williams, Twitter has started looking at how to use blockchain technology.

This month, Musk tweeted that he was purchasing Twitter to build an “everything app.” Asian firms like WeChat, which enables users to not only exchange messages but also make payments, buy online, and hail a cab, are where the concept of an all-encompassing software first emerged.

Dogecoin, which started as a social media joke, was formerly unknown until Elon Musk’s tweets about it, like the one where he labelled it the “people’s crypto,” transformed it into a speculator’s paradise.

World leaders and banned account holders are pleading with Elon Musk to reactivate their accounts after he pledged to restore free expression on Twitter.

He said a content moderation committee “with vastly varied opinions” will be formed by Twitter on Friday. Before the council meets, no significant content judgments or account reinstatements will be made, he added.

In a tweet sent on Saturday, the billionaire claimed Twitter users would soon be able to choose the version of the social networking site they prefer by ranking their tweets.

Like a movie’s mature rating, having the option to choose whatever version of Twitter you want is preferable, he added.

Related CTN News:

Amazon Earnings Preview: Amazon Stock Plummets ahead of Q3 earnings

Meta Shares fall 17% as fourth Quarter Profit is Cut in Half

Facebook Makes Cuts as Meta Platforms Shares Tumble
Related Topics:
Continue Reading