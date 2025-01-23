Popular Treasure Hunt App Jagat Sparks Concerns in Thailand

The popular mobile app Jagat, which encourages real-world social connections and offers cash rewards for finding virtual coins, has stirred up controversy in Thailand. The app has led to reports of trespassing and public safety concerns.

Originally from Indonesia, Jagat has gone viral on platforms like TikTok, fueling a surge of users participating in “coin hunts” in cities such as Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phuket, and Pattaya.

Through the Jagat app, users can buy hints to locate hidden coins, which can be exchanged for cash prizes ranging from 500 to 200,000 baht (about $15 to $6,000).

However, this treasure hunt craze has caused problems. In Pattaya, players have been accused of trespassing on private property and entering tourist attractions during off-hours. These activities have disrupted local businesses and confused beachgoers.

Residents and business owners are calling on authorities to step in and address the issues.

There are also concerns about the app’s in-app purchases and subscription plans, which some worry might lead young users to unintentionally sign up for expensive recurring payments.

Another issue is the app’s location-sharing feature, which has raised alarms about user safety. Critics warn that criminals could misuse this feature to track and target users, especially in secluded areas where coins are placed.

Jagat App Surpasses 10 Million Users

Jagat, a social map app that helps users connect with friends and meet new people, has surpassed 10 million users worldwide since its launch in March 2024. The app encourages users to spend less time scrolling and more time engaging in real-life interactions.

Available for both iOS and Android, Jagat features an interactive map that lets users see what their friends are up to and explore nearby activities. It also offers a virtual treasure hunt with a 32-day timeframe, though many features require additional payments.

The app has drawn comparisons to Zenly, a similar social map app that shut down last year. Jagat, based in Singapore and Indonesia, was founded by President Barry Beagen and CEO Loy Xing Zhe.

Most of Jagat’s users are Gen Z, making up about 85% of its audience. Since its launch, the app has topped download charts in countries like Japan, Taiwan, Vietnam, Spain, France, and Singapore. Beagen credits the app’s success to its broad appeal and says the team is focused on creating experiences for future generations.

The startup recently completed a Series A funding round in October, with backing from Southeast Asian investors. However, the amount raised has not been disclosed.

