PlayStation Network Outage for Hours, Users Frustrated by Lack of Updates”

The PlayStation Network has been unavailable for several hours, resulting in user frustration due to the absence of updates. Learn more about the ongoing malfunction and the cause of the disruption.

After an outage on Friday night, the PlayStation Network is still unavailable on Saturday.

Sony Interactive, which owns PSN, has provided limited information regarding the ongoing disturbance.

“We are aware some users might be currently experiencing issues with PSN,” said PlayStation, two and a half hours after the disruptions were observed, posted on X at 8:46 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

Many fans are expressing their frustrations to Sony about the lack of communication concerning the ongoing PlayStation Network outage.

The service disruption lasted a significant amount of time, and many PSN users are bracing for the worst, believing that Sony has faced yet another attack.

Why Is PlayStation Network Down?

The PSN became unavailable in the early evening of Friday, February 7, Eastern Time (ET). Shortly after, the official Ask PlayStation Japan Twitter account announced that Sony was aware of and investigating this situation.

The account simultaneously apologized to users for any inconvenience caused by the outage. Several other PlayStation social media accounts echoed this sentiment in the following hours. However, there have been no new status updates since then.

The outage is now into its 18th hour on February 8, and it is becoming increasingly apparent that some PSN customers are becoming increasingly upset with Sony’s lack of information about the situation.

Numerous vocal fans claim this event has disrupted their weekend plans, and the company’s social media channels are swamped with inquiries about the service status.

A Twitter user named FedUpInTheMind expressed dissatisfaction over the persistent outage, labelling it “unacceptable” and calling Sony to compensate its supporters as a further apology.

