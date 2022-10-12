Intel Teases NUC 13 Extreme ‘Raptor Canyon’

(CTN News) – Intel has demonstrated its next-generation NUC 13 Extreme system codenamed Raptor Canyon, which is designed specifically for demanding gamers.

Based on its name, this machine will feature Intel’s 13th Generation Core ‘Raptor Lake’ processors, as well as the upgradeability and expandability you would expect from a large gaming computer.

The new NUC 13 system is even larger than its predecessor.

Intel’s NUC Extreme has evolved from a small form-factor gaming PC to something with ever-expanding dimensions.

According to Intel’s presentation at TwitchCon (via VideoCardz), the NUC 13 Extreme will essentially be a compact desktop PC.

The NUC 12 Extreme is a shoe box-sized PC. Based on an Intel presentation (via VideoCardz), the NUC 13 Extreme will include Intel’s up to Core i9 ‘Raptor Lake’ socketed processor as well as a modern high-end graphics card with up to three-wide cooling systems.

The system has a dual-chamber 13.9-liter chassis that resembles a Micro-ATX system and is certainly larger than typical Mini-ITX systems.

The chambers are equipped with their own 120-mm fans, which provide sufficient cooling for modern components such as Intel’s Core i9-13900 CPU (up to 253W maximum thermal power), one of the best SSD SSDs with a PCIe 5.0 x4 interface, or a good graphics card such as Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, which delivers up to 450W (although Intel is likely to recommend that NUC owners purchase an Arc graphics card as well).

Certainly, the NUC 13 Extreme differs from a typical Intel NUC.

Even so, it still retains many of its key selling points, including ease of assembly and the ability to utilize optimal memory modules and storage devices.

Nonetheless, Intel’s NUC 13 Extreme ‘Raptor Canyon’ appears to be designed to provide the performance of a fully-fledged desktop computer, which requires sophisticated cooling and in some cases, adequate dimensions.

Raptor Lake’s clock-speed capability is one of its main advantages.

The use of that potential, however, requires highly efficient power delivery as well as excellent cooling. Intel may need a larger chassis for its NUC 13 Extreme gaming PC for this reason.

Other reasons could include the significantly bigger cooling systems of modern graphics cards.

Intel plans to formally introduce its NUC 13 Extreme ‘Raptor Canyon’ machine in a ‘couple of weeks.’

