CES 2023: Sony Announces Everything

(CTN News) – Sony has just wrapped up its CES 2023 press conference, and the company shared a handful of updates for PlayStation gamers during the event.

There is a lot of buzz around Project Leonardo these days, which is a brand-new accessibility controller kit that is being developed by Sony for the PlayStation 5.

There was also an update from Sony on the Gran Turismo movie, PlayStation VR 2, as well as other stuff. The following are all the announcements made at the event today, so read on to find out what was announced.

PS5 Accessibility Controller Kit Revealed: New Accessibility Controller Kit Revealed for PlayStation 5 (Project Leonardo)

The Project Leonardo controller kit is not only one of PlayStation’s newest controllers, it is also the company’s first accessible controller.

A release date and price haven’t been announced yet, but Leonardo aims to “remove barriers to gaming and allow players with disabilities to enjoy PlayStation 5 for a longer period of time.”

It has been developed in collaboration with accessibility experts, community members, and game developers and was developed with contributions from accessibility experts, community members, and game developers.

An exclusive sneak peek at Gran Turismo: The Movie has been released

A first look at Sony’s upcoming Gran Turismo movie has been released, which is set to hit theaters in August this year.

As part of the video, Archie Madekwe, Orlando Bloom, and David Harbour spoke about the movie, and were seen showing off the movie’s combination of real-life racing and Gran Turismo action, among other things.

Sony PlayStation 5 has sold more than 30 million units worldwide

During the PlayStation 5 launch event, Jim Ryan, the president of PlayStation, announced that 30 million PlayStation 5 consoles had been sold.

According to Ryan, the PS5 shortage appears to be basically over, as he stated, “Everyone who wants a PS5 should have an easier time finding one at retailers globally, starting from this point forward.”

We were last given an official update on PS5 sales numbers back in November when Sony revealed that 25 million units of the console had already been sold.

It has been announced that Gran Turismo 7 will be supported by PSVR 2, as well as Beat Saber will be coming to the platform

As part of the launch of the new VR platform PSVR 2 next month, Gran Turismo 7 will have support for the upcoming VR platform.

For those who already own Gran Turismo 7, the VR features will be available as a free upgrade for those who already own the game.

PSVR 2 will also bring the VR hit Beat Saber, although a date for the release of this game has not yet been announced.

