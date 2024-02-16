Connect with us

Headsets For The Apple Vision Pro Are Back Despite Hype?
Headsets For The Apple Vision Pro Are Back Despite Hype?

5 days ago

Headsets For The Apple Vision Pro Are Back Despite Hype?

(CTN News) – Apple Vision Pro headsets are returned less than two weeks after purchase due to sickness complaints.

Initially unveiled last year, the $3,500 mixed reality goggles were described by Apple chief executive Tim Cook as the “beginning of a new era for computing.”

A wearer can experience augmented reality by overlaying digital content such as screens and apps onto the physical world, but some returned the device because it lacked dedicated apps.

Alexander Torrenegra, tech executive, wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Feb 13: “I returned my Apple Vision Pro two hours after unboxing it and using it.”

“It’s quite cool, but there’s nothing in it I’ll use frequently enough to make it worth my time and money… My hope was that the immersive work experience would be good enough to keep it, but it wasn’t.

“I would rather have a Retina display and no mouse lag.”

Some AR and VR Headset users have complained of motion sickness or headaches in the past, which has been a consistent complaint.

The Vision Pro is probably the most mind blowing piece of technology I’ve ever used. I can’t wait to return it. A user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, “I can’t handle these headaches after just 10 minutes.”.

Despite trying other VR headsets before, I’ve never had a headache from them.”

In Apple’s user guide for the Vision Pro,

The company warns that some users who suffer from motion sickness may vomit after using the device.

It is defined as “immersive content that is more likely to cause motion sickness in certain individuals,” according to the device’s support page.

If you experience symptoms of motion sickness, such as nausea, stop using Apple Vision Pro immediately.

Make sure you wait until symptoms subside before performing any activity requiring balance, coordination, or attention to safety.”

Despite Apple not releasing sales figures, Cult of Mac, an unofficial Apple news site, reported that 45 percent of respondents were planning to return the headset.

The 14-day return policy allows those who purchased a Vision Pro on launch day in the United States to return the headset until 16 February.

SEE ALSO:

AMC+ Settles $8.3 Million Class Action Lawsuit. Check Your Claim

Now NVIDIA Is The Third Most Valuable U.S. Company, Passing Alphabet

Investing In SoundHound AI, Inc. (SOUN) Stock: Some Information
