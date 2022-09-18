Sea Of ​​Thieves Season 7 Community Day Details And Rewards

(CTN News) _ The Sea Of ​​Thieves Season 7 Community Day is here, so all aspiring pirates should report for deck duty to get some cool rewards, like free and discounted cosmetic items and increased gold and spawn rates.

Season 7’s Community Day: the lowdown.

Sea of ​​Thieves Season 7 Community Day details

The Sea Of ​​Thieves Season 7 Community Day takes place on September 17 at 6:00 AM ET/2:00 PM PT and lasts for 24 hours, giving players plenty of time to collect loot.

This falls in the middle of Sea of Thieves’ Talk Like a Pirate Day celebrations, which take place September 15-20, so for those who are lookinPirateay, so for everyone.

Sea of ​​Thieves Season 7 Community Day Rewards

During Sea Of ​​Thieves Season 7 Community Day, you’ll get a constant gold and reputation multiplier.

The more tweets with the hashtag #SeaOfThievesCommunityDay, the higher this multiplier becomes, up to a maximum of 2.5x during the event.

Players may want to focus their efforts later in the day when the multiplier is higher.

Sea of Thieves Gold Rush is also disabled during Community Day, so don’t wait for it when selling loot.

On reaching the fifth and final level of the Community Emissary tier, players will see an increase in the number of ancient skeletons in the game.

In the Pirate Trade Center, they can use these coins to collect Sea of Thieves Ancient Coins.

Community Day also offers a small selection of free cosmetics.

As a Twitch Drop, players can earn the Gold Plated Phoenix Shell by playing a participating Sea of Thieves Streamer for an hour during the event.

Sea of ​​Thieves Talk Like a Pirate Day rewards

Even after Community Day, the Sea of Thieves Talk Like a Pirate Day celebration continues through September 20th.

The game offers two free emotes – the “Arrrgh!” emote can be claimed for free from the Pirate Emporium if you participate in a game session during the event.

Additionally, Trade Alliance representatives are offering three limited-time Firework Boxes – Community Spirit, Pirate Pattern, and League of Plunderers.

