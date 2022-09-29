McDonald’s Happy Meals For Adults Are Being Offered For Limited Time

(CTN News) – McDonald’s Happy Meals, Make someone smile! Having a Happy Meal isn’t just for kids anymore. There will soon be a time when McDonald’s will also start serving those boxes for adults.

This is something that has been a long time coming. In order to cater to the needs of adults, McDonald’s has created a McDonald’s Happy Meals for them.

As a kid, you are sure to enjoy the Cactus Plant Flea Market Box just like you always did when you were a kid. Instead of the adult version of it being red, the adult version will be green instead of red.

In addition to the Big Mac or the 10-piece chicken McNuggets, a drink is also included with this meal.

Yes, they do have toys in McDonald’s Happy Meals

McDonald’s Happy Meals would not be complete without a surprise at the end, whether you are a kid or a kid at heart. As part of the Cactus Plant Flea Market Box, there will be one of four collectible figurines created exclusively for this box.

Aside from Grimace, Hamburglar, and Birdie, Cactus Buddy has also been added to the gang,,,,, exclusively within the box designated for the Cactus Plant Flea Market

Limited Time Merch Too of McDonald’s Happy Meals

Would you like to know more? For a limited time, the merchandise will also be available exclusively on cpfmmcdonalds.com on October 3 while supplies last.

Various t-shirts, hoodies, and collectibles will be available for purchase at the event.

The repackaging of one of the most nostalgic McDonald’s experiences is taking a classic McDonald’s experience and repackaging it in a way that is hyper-relevant for our adult fans,” said Tariq Hassan, McDonald’s USA Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer.

Starting October 3, the special adult box will be available at all Central New York McDonald’s restaurants, in the drive-thru, through delivery, or through the McDonald’s app, for a limited time only.

Related CTN News: