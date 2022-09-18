Connect with us

The world's First Flying Bike Can Stay In The Air For 40 Minutes
(CTN News) _ The flying bike was designed by a Japanese start-up and unveiled at an auto show.

Euronews reported Thursday that the world’s first flying bike was on display at the Detroit Auto Show.

A flying bike called the XTurismo can fly for 40 minutes and reach speeds of up to 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour).

This isn’t the first time we’ve featured this bad boy. AERWINS Technologies was reported to be taking deposits for its first commercial units as early as January of 2022.

Taking the bike for a test drive

Euro news reports that people took the bike for a test drive and had plenty of good things to say about it.

Motor City’s co-chair Thad Szott said: “It’s awesome! Of course, you have a little apprehension, but I literally had goosebumps and felt like a little kid.”

Furthermore, he said the bike has great potential: “I think we will start delivering goods and services, maybe by drone. It’s ready for today’s world if you go airport to airport.

I’m anxious to see when we can go neighborhood to neighborhood. So, let’s work it out.”

This hovering bike is already on sale in Japan, and a smaller version should be available in the US in 2023 for $777,000.

It also plans to produce a smaller electric model by 2025 for $50,000, which is pretty good for a craft that can actually fly, albeit briefly.

What is the working principle of the flying bike? A 228-hp gas-powered Kawasaki motorcycle performance engine powers two large central rotors. The outer edges of the vehicle are also supported by four smaller electric rotors.

