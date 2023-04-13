Does Elon Musk Have a ChatGPT Alternative In The Works?

(CTN News) – Despite Elon Musk and others’ recent call for a temporary halt on AI training across the industry, encouraging major AI firms to exercise caution due to the potential risks associated with haphazard AI development, it appears that his stance has shifted as he has initiated a significant push towards AI development in conjunction with Twitter’s AI project and is actively engaging with it as well.

According to Business Insider, Elon Musk has procured roughly 10,000 GPUs for this project and has recruited AI experts from DeepMind to assist him in the development process.

As the AI project is still in its early stages, the sizeable number of GPUs Elon Musk has purchased indicates his unwavering commitment to the project, despite the fact that it is still in its early stages.

It has yet to be clarified what the exact objective of the AI project will be.

It will be interesting to see if it competes with other helpful chatbots like ChatGPT and Google Bard, or if it will enhance Twitter’s user experience, which is badly needed to be enhanced.

Can you tell me what Elon Musk did with GPUs?

There is no doubt that Elon Musk prioritizes the AI project even though Twitter is struggling financially, as evidenced by his purchase of around 10,000 GPUs, which would cost tens of millions of dollars if they were purchased individually.

In addition to the GPUs, Twitter is also hiring additional engineers to oversee the project, which will be deployed in the remaining two data centers as well.

Musk has publicly sought out talent in the AI industry for his ChatGPT competitor and has expressed his intention that the platform would be an “anti-woke” version, which would eliminate safeguarding protocols in an effort to compete with OpenAI.

There has been some concern expressed in relation to the platform’s potential to be used as a tool for hate speech and propaganda.

The details of the project remain unclear, but Elon Musk significant investment in the project, along with his recruitment efforts, show that he is committed to the cause, regardless of the fact that the details of the project are still unclear.

