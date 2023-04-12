YouTube TV vs. Hulu + Live TV: Which Streaming Service Is Right For You?

(CTN NEWS) – Try YouTube TV or Hulu + Live TV if you’re a cord cutter looking for live TV streaming services that offer popular channels at a low cost.

Both services have millions of customers and are both favourites of consumers who want to avoid the high costs of c

able and satellite.

Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV provide monthly subscriptions, no yearly commitments, and no additional costs.

You may stream your preferred live channels, on-demand movies and TV series, sports, and more as long as your device is compatible and you have an internet connection.

Check out the detailed comparison of each service below to help you decide if YouTube TV or Hulu + Live TV is the best option for you.

What Equipment Is Compatible?

Switching to a streaming service can be straightforward if you have the correct tools. On the vast majority of popular streaming devices, you can find both Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV.

Which device you use to watch live TV using the services is shown in the chart below.

Device Hulu + Live TV YouTube TV Roku ✓ ✓ Fire TV ✓ ✓ Apple TV ✓ ✓ Android TV ✓ ✓ Chromecast ✓ ✓ iOS ✓ ✓ Android ✓ ✓ XBOX ✓ ✓ Playstation ✓ ✓

The Channels

Local channels provide popular television programs, news, live sporting events, and much more. The Big Four networks and The CW are available on Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV.

ocal Channels Hulu + Live TV YouTube TV ABC ✓ ✓ CBS ✓ ✓ FOX ✓ ✓ NBC ✓ ✓ CW ✓ ✓

Complete Channel List

The entire family will enjoy the extensive channel selections on Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV.

With more than 85 live channels accessible on Hulu + Live TV’s standard package and more than 100 on YouTube TV, both services offer the majority of the big cable networks.

Plans, costs, extras, and features

Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV are competitively priced in the live TV streaming market depending on the value that users receive.

Both provide customers base plans and various add-ons to allow for personalization and flexibility.

Both have features like cloud DVR, numerous displays, and a live guide, but there are significant distinctions that we’ll go over below.

Plans & Pricing for YouTube TV

Spanish and Base are the only two plans that YouTube TV offers. Both offer subscribers a lot of value in terms of plans.

Base Plan Summary

Price: $72.99 per month

$72.99 per month Channels: 100+

100+ DVR: Unlimited

Unlimited Trial: Sign up to try for free for 3 weeks

You may view more than 100 live channels from some of the most popular networks with YTTV’s Base package.

The opportunity to record all of your favourite events, programs, movies, and other media with limitless DVR storage and to preserve the recordings for up to nine months in your library.

In addition, take advantage of unique features like Key Play Views and spread the excitement over 6 household accounts and 3 streams.

You can check their website to discover what stations are available in your area because channels vary depending on viewers’ locations.

Overview of the Spanish Plan

Price: $24.99 per month

$24.99 per month Channels: 30+

30+ DVR: Unlimited

Unlimited Trial: Sign up to try for free for 3 weeks

The Spanish plan is a great choice if you require a Spanish-language bundle.

The subscription includes over 30 Spanish-language networks and, like the standard plan, gives unlimited DVR storage to record your favourites for up to 9 months.

You can watch up to three streams but get the same special benefits as Key Play Views and 6 household accounts.

Channel availability varies by location, however you can check to see what channels are offered nearby.

Live TV Plans & Prices for Hulu plus

Hulu just has one basic plan, but it does come with a subscription to Disney+, ESPN+, and all of its own programming.

Base Plan Summary

Price: $69.99 per month

$69.99 per month Channels: 85+ | ESPN+, Hulu library, & Disney+ included

85+ | ESPN+, Hulu library, & Disney+ included DVR: Unlimited

Unlimited Trial: No free trial

For just $69.99 per month, Hulu + Live TV’s base package offers over 85 live and on-demand channels from some of the most popular networks.

The membership grants unrestricted access to Disney+ (With Ads), ESPN+, and the Hulu (With Ads) streaming library. (With Ads).

With limitless DVR, subscribers may watch two screens at once and relive their favourite programs, films, events, and more for up to nine months.

What Add-Ons Are Available for Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV?

In order to help users get the most out of their subscriptions, Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV offer various add-ons. A breakdown of each is shown below.

YouTube TV

4K Plus – $9.99 per month

Want to get the most out of your new TV or projector’s viewing experience? With the 4K Plus add-on available on YouTube TV, you can view some live and on-demand shows in 4K Ultra High Definition.

You can watch your shows on an infinite number of concurrent streams at home, three streams away from your house, and on mobile devices with the ability to access DVR recordings while they’re offline thanks to the add-on event.

Standalone Network and Package Add-ons for YouTube TV

If the network you’re looking for isn’t included in YouTube TV’s Base or Spanish plans, you can add on a variety of additional networks.

The cost varies depending on the network, but the complete list of YTTV’s add-on channels is provided below:

There are numerous streaming services available, including Acorn, ALLBLK, AMC+, ATRESplayer, Cinemax, Comedy Dynamics, Contv, CuriosityStream, Dekkoo, Docurama, Dove, Fandor, Fox Nation, Gaia, Hallmark Movies Now, HBO, HBO Max, HereTV, Hopster Learning, IFC, Law & Crime, MagellanTV, Mangolia Selects, MGM+, MHzChoice, MovieSphere, My Outdoor

YouTube TV offers an Entertainment Plus, Sports Plus, and Spanish Plus add-on if you want to bundle a few of the channels.

Entertainment Plus – $29.99 per month: With the Entertainment Plus add-on, you’ll gain access to HBO Max, STARZ, and Showtime.

With the Entertainment Plus add-on, you’ll gain access to HBO Max, STARZ, and Showtime. Sports Plus – $10.99 per month: If you’re a sports lover, the Sports Plus add-on will pair perfectly with your Base plan and gives you access to beIN SPORTS / beIN SPORTS XTRA, Billiard TV, FOX Soccer Plus, MAVTV Motorsports Network, NFL RedZone, Outside, PlayersTV, PokerGO+, SportsGrid, Stadium, FanDuel TV, VSiN, Fight Network and iMPACT Wrestling

If you’re a sports lover, the Sports Plus add-on will pair perfectly with your Base plan and gives you access to beIN SPORTS / beIN SPORTS XTRA, Billiard TV, FOX Soccer Plus, MAVTV Motorsports Network, NFL RedZone, Outside, PlayersTV, PokerGO+, SportsGrid, Stadium, FanDuel TV, VSiN, Fight Network and iMPACT Wrestling Spanish Plus – $14.99 per month: Stream the best Spanish-language networks: beIN SPORTS en Español, Antena 3, NTN 24, Nuestra Tele, TyC Sports, Discovery en Español, Discovery Familia, Baby TV Español, ESPN Deportes, Estrella TV, FOX Deportes, Cinelatino, Pantaya, WAPA América, Cine Mexicano, Cine Sony, Tastemade en Español, CNN en Español, Bandamax, De Película, De Película Clásico, FOROtv, Telehit, Música, tlnovelas, Universo, and The Weather Channel en Español

The most recent add-on networks may be found on the official YouTube TV website because channels can change.

Sign up for YouTube TV to start streaming your preferred channels, programs, movies, and more, and make use of the two-week free trial.

Add-On for Hulu + Live TV

Network Add-On

ntertainment Add-on – $7.99 per month: if you need more news, entertainment, and lifestyle programming then this add-on will give you access to a stellar lineup featuring American Heroes Channel, BET Her, Boomerang, CNBC World, Cooking Channel, Crime + Investigation, Destination America, Discovery Family, Discovery Life, Magnolia Network, Military History Channel, MTV2, MTV Classic, Nick Toons, Science, and Teen Nick.

if you need more news, entertainment, and lifestyle programming then this add-on will give you access to a stellar lineup featuring American Heroes Channel, BET Her, Boomerang, CNBC World, Cooking Channel, Crime + Investigation, Destination America, Discovery Family, Discovery Life, Magnolia Network, Military History Channel, MTV2, MTV Classic, Nick Toons, Science, and Teen Nick. Español Add-on – $4.99 per month: Add-on the most popular Spanish-language channels: CNN en Español, Discovery en Español, Discovery Familia, ESPN Deportes, History Channel en Español, and Universo.

Add-on the most popular Spanish-language channels: CNN en Español, Discovery en Español, Discovery Familia, ESPN Deportes, History Channel en Español, and Universo. Sports Add-on – $9.99 per month: Perfect for the sports fan, this package includes a diverse range of content from NFL RedZone, MAVTV, FanDuel TV/FanDuel Racing, Outdoor Channel, Sportsman Channel

Premium Networks Add-on

HBO Max – $14.99 per month: Watch top films, comedy specials, and TV programmes on Hulu with HBO Max.

Cinemax – $9.99 per month: You can access original programs, hundreds of films, and more with the Cinemax add-on.

Showtime – $10.99 per month: You may access all of Showtime’s channels, which offer a variety of programming, with the Showtime add-on.

STARZ – $8.99 per month: The Starz add-on is a useful upgrade to the original Hulu package, offering a wide selection of episodes, films, and docuseries.

Unlimited Screens Add-on

You can increase your Hulu membership with the Unlimited Screens Add-on for $9.99 per month. The add-on lets you stream simultaneously on any variety of supported devices that are linked to your home network, which is ideal for folks with big families. The add-on enables you to stream content while travelling from up to three different mobile devices.

Numerous Displays with Premium Add-Ons – There is a cap on the number of screens you can watch at once if you’re watching programming on a premium channel (HBO, Cinemax, STARZ, and/or Showtime). Only a total of 5 screens—3 out-of-home on mobile devices and 2 in-home on your home network—can be used to watch premium channels.

Conclusion

Overall, cord-cutters now adore Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV since they are two of the best streaming alternatives available.

Although Hulu has a massive content library, and the additions of ESPN+ and Disney+ make it a wonderful value, YouTube TV has a greater selection of live channels and higher-quality features.

You can’t go wrong with either choice, either way. You may currently try out YouTube TV for free for three weeks, and if you don’t like it, you can try Hulu + Live TV.

