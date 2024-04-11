Connect with us

Details Of Intel's New AI Chip Revealed To Compete With NVIDIA
Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Published

3 hours ago

on

Details Of Intel's New AI Chip Revealed To Compete With NVIDIA

(CTN News) – During Intel’s Vision event on Tuesday, the company unveiled a new version of its artificial intelligence chip that targets NVIDIA’s (NVDA.O), opens new tab dominance.

REASONS FOR IMPORTANCE

Technology companies are searching for alternate sources of scarce chips required for artificial intelligence. According to Intel, the new Gaudi 3 processor is capable of training large language models 50% faster than NVIDIA’s prior generation H100 processor.

For some of the tested models, it is also capable of computing generative AI responses, a process called inference, more quickly than the H100 chip.

The key quote is:

In the first place, Intel’s vice president of strategy and product management Jeni Barovian said customers want a variety of options in the industry. Our customers expect Intel, as a leader in computing, to deliver solutions that meet their needs. They want openness as well.”

The context

Intel and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD.O), opens new tab, are unable to deliver a compelling bundle of chips and software that can compete with Nvidia. About 83% of the data center chip market is controlled by Nvidia in 2023, while 17% is controlled by Google.

NUMBER BY NUMBER

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (2330.TW) used a 5nm process to build the chips. Gaudi 3 features two main processor chips that are fused together, making it more than twice as fast as its predecessor. This chip is designed to be strung together with thousands of others in order to generate an enormous amount of computing power when used in this manner.

THE NEXT STEP

During the second quarter of this year, servers built by Supermicro (SMCI.O), opens a new tab and Hewlett Packard Enterprise will be able to use the Gaudi 3 chip.

Falcon Shores is the name of the next generation of Gaudi chips.

